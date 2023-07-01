Youngster Chris Rigg is set to sign a two-year scholarship deal to extend his stay at the Stadium of Light, according to The Athletic.

The 16-year-old is one of the Black Cats' most talented youngsters, making his professional debut in January when he was just 15 and making two further senior appearances during the 2022/23 campaign.

These appearances may have come in the form of FA Cup cameos, but to appear for a Championship side on numerous occasions at his age is a monumental achievement and this is why it comes as no real surprise that he has attracted interest from elsewhere.

Who was interested in signing Chris Rigg?

The Athletic believe Manchester United and Newcastle United were both believed to be pursuing a move for the midfielder, with both moves having their pros and cons.

He wouldn't have needed to relocate if he had made the switch to St James' Park - and will have had the opportunity to ply his trade for a club on the rise under their owners - much to the displeasure of the Black Cats' supporters.

A move to the Red Devils may have also been appealing, with United seeing many youngsters thrive at Old Trafford over the years.

It's not just the Class of 92 who managed to break through and make their mark, but also the likes of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho who have become recognisable figures in the footballing world.

The chance to follow in their footsteps would have been tempting for Rigg, but he has already played for the first team at his current club and will now have the chance to win more game time under Tony Mowbray, who has a great track record when it comes to giving young players a chance to impress.

Why is Chris Rigg's contract situation a potential problem for Sunderland?

With Rigg set to put pen to paper on a two-year deal, the Black Cats face a very difficult balancing act.

Sending him out on loan may allow him to win regular game time - but if he goes out and plays well - that could see him attract plenty of interest next summer. That could make Rigg reluctant to sign another extension.

There's even a chance he could make an impact at a first-team level for the Wearside outfit next season - and could generate a decent amount of interest.

With this in mind, limiting his senior game time next term could shield the player from attention and allow him to thrive without the spotlight being on him.

But that's also a risky strategy, because the player may be reluctant to sign another deal if he isn't securing too many first-team appearances under his belt.

If he isn't appearing for Sunderland at a senior level often, he may as well sign for an established Premier League team and ply his trade in their youth system.

Ideally for Mowbray's side, he will go on and sign a professional contract to remain at the Stadium of Light for the long term, but that isn't guaranteed and this is why this two-year scholarship deal could become an issue for the Black Cats.