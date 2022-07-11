Opinion: Sunderland could do a lot worse than sealing another Tottenham transfer agreement for this man

Sunderland are finally returning to the Championship.

It has been a long slog down in League One for the Black Cats in recent years, coming close, but ultimately falling short, on multiple occasions.

Under Alex Neil, though, they finally achieved success and a return to the second-tier in 2021/22, winning the League One play-offs at Wembley with a 2-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers.

Alex Neil has already made some strong additions to his squad, too.

Dan Ballard recently joined from Arsenal, and, more recently, Jack Clarke completed a permanent move from Tottenham Hotspur to the Stadium of Light following his loan spell with the club last season.

That should not be the last transfer agreement the Black Cats make with Spurs this summer though.

Reports today have suggested that Alex Neil’s side are looking to bring in Troy Parrott on loan from the North London club, and you can’t help but think the Black Cats should do everything they can to get this one over the line.

Firstly, because of the talent of Parrott himself.

The Republic of Ireland international spent the 2021/22 campaign out on loan at MK Dons, and, although he had difficult spells, towards the end of his time in Milton Keynes, he really began to excel.

In the end, he scored 10 goals and registered seven assists during his time at the League One club, and demonstrated that he is ready for the step up to Championship level.

Sunderland could provide that for him this summer.

Secondly, it would be a signing that makes sense positionally for the Black Cats, too.

Sunderland were so reliant on the brilliant Ross Stewart last season that somebody who can come in and ease the attacking burden placed upon him would be a much welcomed addition.

Outside of Stewart, Sunderland’s striking options are looking thin, and there is even speculation over his future, with Rangers hoping to get a deal done for the Scotsman that scored 24 goals in League One last campaign.

Factoring in the above, and the enormous potential that Parrott possesses, Sunderland should do everything they can to get this deal done.

Parrott could thrive at the Stadium of Light whilst continuing his development through the tiers on his way to what he will hope will eventually be a place in the Spurs first-team squad.

For now, though, the Championship and the opportunity to play for a fantastic crowd at the Stadium of Light week in, week out, should be enticing enough for the 20-year-old.

A good year in the second-tier would likely see the young forward playing in the Premier League in some capacity in 2023/24.