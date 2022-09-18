Opinion: Sunderland can feel better about recent concern as trend emerges

Some 37 minutes into their clash with Reading on Wednesday night, you feel that those of a Sunderland persuason may have been fearing the worst.

With top scorer Ross Stewart already sidelined for several weeks through injury, on loan Everton man Ellis Simms was forced from the pitch, having seemingly picked up a fitness problem of his own.

That left Tony Mowbray’s side without a recognised senior centre forward to call upon, something that will surely have raised questions about whether the club would be capable of getting the goals required to re-establish themselves in the Championship following promotion last season.

What has happened since then however, should have gone some way to easing those concerns for the Black Cats.

Within five minutes of Simms’ substitution at Reading, Patrick Roberts had scored twice with two well taken finishes, to give Sunderland a comfortable 2-0 lead over the Royals.

That was then followed up in the second half, when Jack Clarke rounded off a brilliant flowing team move to seal an emphatic 3-0 win over a Reading side who previously held a 100% home record in the league this season.

Then, on Saturday, goals from young summer signings Aji Alese and Jewison Bennette saw the Black Cats twice come from behind to claim a hard earned point away at Watford, who just last season, had been playing two divisions above them.

What that of course means, is that even without their two main centre forward options, Sunderland have now managed to find the net on five seperate occasions, in less than two whole games.

As a result, there should now be a confidence around the Stadium of Light, that they can continue to keep the goals flowing, even in the absence of Stewart and Simms.

Are these 20 statements about former Sunderland players true or false?

1 of 20 Grant Leadbitter retired from playing after leaving Sunderland in 2021? True False

Beyond that, the nature of the source of those goals, should surely also be encouraging for Tony Mowbray and his side.

With those five goals having come from four different scorers – Roberts, Clarke, Alese and Bennette – it seems as though Sunderland will not be relying on a single individual to fill that goalscoring void, meaning they may well be in a strong position to cope with any potential setbacks with regards to injuries and suspensions.

Indeed, that is a promising reflection on the squad that has been put together at the Stadium of Light, highlighting the willingness and ability to step up and make the required impact when called upon.

It seems therefore, that even with the concern that will have been generated by the sight of Simms’ premature departure at Reading on Wednesday, events since then, mean that Sunderland’s growing confidence in their return to the Championship, should be continuing to grow.