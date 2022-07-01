Opinion: Sunderland can complete important piece of business by following up interest in experienced free agent

Following their long awaited promotion back to the Championship at the end of last season, it seems Sunderland are starting to get going in this summer’s transfer window.

Arsenal centre back Dan Ballard is set to become the club’s first signing of the current transfer window, and other targets are now starting to emerge as well.

According to recent reports from Cyprus, the Black Cats, along with Cypriot side APOEL, are interested in a deal to sign Derby County left-back Craig Forsyth ahead of the new season.

Given he is now 33-years-old and seemingly approaching the end of his career, Forsyth is unlikely to be seen as the most exciting piece of business by Sunderland fans, but he could still be an important one, if they can get this deal done.

Can you get 23/23 on this Sunderland quiz?

1 of 23 In what year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1882 1885 1888

As things stand, Dennis Cirkin is currently the only first-team left-back on the books at the Stadium of Light, meaning the club are somewhat short on options in that position.

The addition of Forsyth would therefore give the club some important strength in depth on that side of their defence, which will surely be important given the demands of the Championship, especially for a club such as Sunderland looking to re-establish themselves in the second-tier.

It is also worth noting that last season was Cirkin’s first campaign playing regular senior football, meaning this step up into the Championship is something of a move into the unknown for the 20-year-old.

Having Forsyth – who has spent much of the last ten years playing in English football’s second-tier – would therefore ensure Cirkin has a useful source of insight and advice as he looks to adapt to this new level.

Indeed, it would also ensure that if Cirkin did struggle to meet the demands of the Championship for whatever reasons, Sunderland would have a proven and reliable option ready and available to step in and potentially provide some stability on that side of the pitch.

Furthermore, with Forsyth out of contract at Derby at the end of this season, the left-back could be available on a free transfer this summer.

That too will be helpful to Sunderland from a financial perspective, ensuring there are funds free in their budget to complete other important signings they will likely need to add to their squad.

With that in mind, it could be argued that while Forsyth may not be the most obvious target for Sunderland this summer, he is still one that is well worth considering.