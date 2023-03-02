Opinion: Sunderland and other EFL sides should be on red alert given Ellis Simms’ situation at Everton

It’s probably fair to say that Sunderland were dealt more major blows with regards to individual members of their squad then most during the month of January.

Both top scorer Ross Stewart, and captain Corry Evans, suffered injuries during that month, that are set to keep them out of action until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, striker Ellis Simms was recalled from his loan spell at The Stadium of Light, by his parent club Everton.

Given the loss of Stewart to injury, the departure of Simms was a significant setback, particularly given the form he had shown since joining the Black Cats on a temporary basis last summer.

During his time with Sunderland, the Everton youngster scored seven goals and provided two assists in 17 Championship appearances for the club, playing a useful role in helping them re-establish themselves in the second-tier after promotion.

As a result, his absence certainly looks as though it could prove to be a miss for the Black Cats, though when you consider what has happened since he returned to Goodison Park, it could be argued that Sunderland, and indeed others in the Championship, should be on high alert over Simms’ situation.

Since being recalled by Everton, the 22-year-old has found the going rather tough on Merseyside.

The 22-year-old has featured five times for the Toffees, though only one of those has come from the start, in a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the derby at Anfield.

That was a particularly difficult game for Simms, who as well as being largely isolated in a loan attacking role, struggled to make any sort of impression on the occasions he did manage to get the ball.

Indeed, the fact he has been restricted to just two late substitute appearances in three games, with the man he got the nod over against Liverpool, Neal Maupay, instead leading the line from the start in those games, feels rather telling about Simms’ current position at Everton.

You also get the feeling that the Toffees’ clear need for a striker, which they will be under pressure to address in the summer window after failing to do so in January, could further push Simms down the pecking order at Goodison Park.

In that case, Sunderland should inevitably be ready to pounce. Joe Gelhardt will return to Leeds after his loan spell with the Black Cats at the end of this season, which will leave Stewart as the club’s only senior centre forward.

But given he will be entering the final year of his contract at the Stadium of Light, and with the interest he will inevitably attract, it could be hard for the Black Cats to keep hold of him.

That would make the addition of centre forwards such as Simms, who in the current circumstances look as though they may again benefit from a move away, be particularly important for Tony Mowbray’s side.

However, having seen what the 22-year-old can do during his spell with Sunderland earlier this season, there are plenty of other Championship clubs who should be looking to take advantage of that situation, and bring in a proven, quality option at that level, given there are plenty who will likely need it.

As a result, while it may not offer much in terms of on pitch action, you get the feeling there ought to be plenty of clubs in the Championship, Sunderland included, who should be keeping an eye on Simms’ situation at Everton, over the next few months.