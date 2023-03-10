Opinion: Sunderland aims laid out by Luke O’Nien may be tough ask following another frustrating Black Cats blow

With 11 matches to go in the Championship, Sunderland’s season is in danger of petering out.

The club currently sit 11th in the league standings heading into this weekend’s clash with Norwich City, who ironically sit sixth in the Championship and six points ahead of the Black Cats.

Upon their return to the second tier, the club have done remarkably well to be in the play-off chase immediately, and certainly midfielder Luke O’Nien is aiming for a strong finish at the club.

Following last weekend’s 5-1 thrashing by Stoke, O’Nien remained upbeat about the remainder of the campaign.

“If someone had said we’ll be close to the play-offs in our debut season at this stage, we’d have been very excited,” he told the Sunderland Echo.

“There’s disappointment after the last few games but, putting things in perspective, we’re still in a good place.”

Adding to those comments, the midfielder set out a clear aim for t he remainder of the season, eyeing a strong finish just as they did in League One last term when they were promoted via the play-offs.

“We now need to finish the season strong, maybe we can aim for as strong as last year, you have to aim high.” O’Nien added.

“We have a good run of games coming up and every game we go into aiming to win.”

Think you’re a hardcore Sunderland fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 What year was Sunderland founded? 1879 1889 1899 1909

Now, whilst O’Nien has to be positive and aim high, it is one hell of an ask for Sunderland to finish as strongly as they did last season given their current injuries.

In fact, just today the club have been dealt a fresh blow, with Aji Alese now ruled out for the season.

The defender picked up a thigh injury during the Stoke City defeat last weekend, and with Dennis Cirkin also sidelined at present, it remains to be seen who the club field at left back.

The Alese blow is the latest in a long line of injuries for the club, with the young defender joining the likes of Ross Stewart, Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton on the sidelines – important players in this Sunderland side.

Sunderland’s end to League One was absolutely phenomenal last campaign and aiming to emulate that is just unrealistic.

In the club’s last eleven league matches in 2021/22 for example, Sunderland won seven and drew the other four.

With games against Norwich, Sheffield United, Luton Town and Burnley to come in the next four, it’s hugely unrealistic to aim going unbeaten in those four matches alone with their current injuries, nevermind the last eleven matches.

Unfortunately, then, it does look as though Sunderland’s season will indeed slowly but surely peter out.

There are huge mitigating factors for this, though, given their current injuries, and I truly believe rather than targeting an unrealistic end to the season, the club should instead be proud of the things they have achieved this season – albeit still whilst trying to win their remaining matches of course.

If they take that approach, the club can take some real momentum into the summer and next season when they can challenge for the play-offs, at the very least, once again.