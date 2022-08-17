Opinion: Sunday scare suggests Blackburn Rovers may need to further strengthen this position this summer

With just two weeks of the transfer window to go, you could forgive Blackburn Rovers for focusing much of their current recruitment efforts on the centre of their defence.

Having left the club earlier this summer, Darragh Lenihan and Jan Paul van Hecke have yet to be replaced, while Scott Wharton, Hayden Carter and Sam Barnes are all currently out through injury.

That meant that Jon Dahl Tomasson was forced to hand 17-year-old Ashley Phillips his first Championship starts in his side’s 2-1 win over West Brom on Sunday, and looks set to give him a second at Reading on Wednesday.

But while that is something that serves as a reminder of the need for new signings in that position before the window closes, it could be argued that Sunday’s match, also highlighted the need for Blackburn to further strengthen an area of their defence they have already recruited in this summer.

As referee Josh Smith blew for half time, Blackburn right-back Callum Brittain sank to the turf, and received attention for several minutes on the pitch, before eventually heading to the dressing room.

Ultimately, that would prove to be the end of Brittain’s afternoon, and although it looks as though the 24-year-old, signed from Barnsley on a four-year deal just last month will be available to return against the Royals, it did serve as a reminder of the risk Rovers would be taking, if they did not add another right-back to their squad before the window closes.

With Brittain out of the game, John Buckley was forced to drop out of his natural central midfield position and on to the right of Rovers’ defence for the whole of the second half against the Baggies.

Not only did that leave West Brom with a major avenue to exploit and apply pressure to as they looked for a route back into the game, but it also left Rovers without a significant source of influence in the centre of park.

While that was something they were able to just about get away with against the Baggies, that may not be the case if they were forced to operate in such a way over a longer period of time were Brittain to suffer a more serious setback, which could put more strain on Buckley in particular.

Admittedly, there is an argument that things may have been different on Sunday, had Joe Rankin-Costello been available for the first-team, rather than featuring for the club’s youth side.

However, the 21-year-old has not always been a natural in that position himself, while also struggling with injuries – even being forced off on Sunday.

That lack of minutes is something that saw Rankin-Costello struggle to really settle or re-establish himself in that right-back position on the occasions he was given game time in the Championship last season.

As a result, it would arguably still be a risk for the club to rely solely on their current back-up options for Brittain going forward this season.

It seems therefore, that in a fortnight where defence looks set to be high on the agenda for Rovers, that focus may have to be on the wider areas of the backline, almost as much as it is on the centre.