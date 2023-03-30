Despite what he would have hoped, this has been a rather up and down season for Bradley Dack at Blackburn Rovers.

After three seasons hampered by a string of injury setbacks around two Anterior Cruciate Ligament injuries, the previously talismanic attacker went into this campaign with the aim of showing just how good he can still be, when fully fit for a whole campaign.

However, under new head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson, Dack initially struggled for opportunities, starting just three times in the Championship prior to the break for the World Cup between November and December.

That even led to speculation around his future ahead of the January window, but when Rovers returned from the World Cup break in mid-December, Dack went back into the lineup.

For a time after that, he seemed unlikely to look back, re-emerging a key performer for the club with some tireless performances that lifted an under pressure side, while chipping in with several vital goals to help keep Rovers in the play-off places.

But circumstances would deal the attacker another cruel blow, when in February, in a game in which Tomasson had ironically decided to use him only from the bench in order to give him something of a break in a 1-0 win over Swansea, he suffered a hamstring injury.

That blow has been enough to keep the attacker out of action up until now, and in his absence, a new man has stepped in to establish his own place in the hearts and minds of the EwoodPark faithful.

A new fan favourite emerges

Having arrived from Peterborough in the summer transfer window following the Posh's relegation back to League One at the end of last season, Sam Szmodics had initially endured a mixed start to life at Blackburn.

While there had been flashes of what he had to offer, the attacker had initially struggled to make an impact on a consistent basis, something that had not been helped by injuries of his own.

But since Dack picked up his hamstring problem, Szmodics has stepped into the void of the number ten role vacated by the Rovers talisman, in some style.

Since that enforced change to the lineup gave him another chance to show what he can do, Szmodics himself has become vital for Rovers.

Like Dack before him, the 27-year-old has contributed with goals that have proved crucial to both the club's push for the play-offs, and their long-awaited run back to the Quarter Finals of the FA Cup, where a Szmodics' strike even gave fans the chance to dream of a first ever new Wembley appearance.

That however, does feel like it something that leaves Rovers with a tough decision to make, when it comes to the future of Dack.

Big contract calls on the horizon

With Szmodics playing as well as he is, it may be hard for Tomasson to justify dropping him right now, even with Dack closing in on a return to fitness, meaning the latter may still have to wait for game time, even when he is available.

Speaking earlier in the season though, Dack himself admitted that he would likely have considered leaving the club, had he not been able to force his way back into the side.

So given the fact that it could now be hard for Dack to regain his place in the side thanks to the form of Szmodics, it is hard not to wonder whether those questions could arise again, putting Rovers in a tricky position.

The fact is Rovers are still going to need depth in that number ten role, and there are few better suited and more equipped to play that position at this level than Dack himself.

You feel they will be desperate to keep him if possible, something that is only going to be enhanced by a leader within the squad behind the scenes, and his continuing popularity with the fanbase, for what he has done for the club.

But if he is going to, understandably, want to play as much as he can, and feels he needs to leave the club in order to do that, Rovers may struggle to agree a new contract with him, as his current one nears its expiration at the end of this season.

Of course, the club do have the insurance policy of the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months, but even that would leave this summer's transfer window as their last chance to receive a fee for such a valuable player.

With that in mind, it does seem as though the emergence of a potential new hero at Ewood Park, could be about to leave Blackburn in a somewhat tricky position, when it comes to the future of one of the club's more established icons of recent times.