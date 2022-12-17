Opinion: Success in the January transfer window at Ipswich Town would be achieved by limited business

Topping the League One table as things stand, Ipswich Town will be hoping they can secure automatic promotion back to the Championship during what remains of this campaign.

Sitting a point ahead of Plymouth Argyle in second and three points above Sheffield Wednesday in third, whilst Barnsley are starting to apply pressure too, it is set to be an exciting second part to the season in the third tier.

The January transfer window opens in two weeks, providing clubs with an opportunity to tackle the second half of the season with an additional level of fight.

Whilst it would be no surprise if the top clubs in League One are considering their options in the January market, Ipswich are a side that should be looking to do as little business as possible.

Already possessing a squad full of strength, all over the pitch, it is expected to be a quiet month for the Tractor Boys, both from an incomings and outgoings perspective.

Given the nature of the Football League pyramid, Championship clubs will always cast eyes over the top-end of League One, however, the advantage that Ipswich hold is that they are an extremely ambitious club who can finically compete with those clubs in the second tier.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Ipswich Town players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 John Wark Yes No

This means that prizing players away from Portman Road, especially with the Tractor Boys leading the way, is rather unlikely.

That would near enough rule out Ipswich losing key individuals to teams in the higher divisions, with there also being a risk when seeking potential arrivals.

As mentioned above, there are already excellent levels of competition throughout the squad, and if they were to add during January, then that could disrupt the harmony within the squad.

Some excellent talents are already missing out on starting XI inclusion week in week out, and if they were to bring in new players, these individuals could drop further down the pecking order.

Limiting the business they complete in January could be the best way they can achieve success during what remains of this League One campaign.

Of course, potential future injury concerns could force the Tractor Boys into the market, although the depth within the squad is likely to have them covered.