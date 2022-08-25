Opinion: Style of play should not be a concern should Stoke City recruit 51-year-old

Sean Dyche has emerged as Stoke City‘s first choice to replace Michael O’Neill as manager at the bet365 Stadium according to The Sun.

The former centre back was relieved off his duties at Burnley last season after nine and a half years at Turf Moor.

In that time, Dyche guided the Clarets to the Premier League twice, with the second stint lasting for six seasons, qualifying for European football with a seventh placed finish in 2017/18.

The Potters achieved a similar feat in the Tony Pulis era, and will be eyeing a return to the top-flight in the not too distant future, currently in their fifth season since relegation to the Championship.

Burnley played a very different, less possession-based, style of football to the majority of Premier League clubs in their time in the top-flight, more direct with longer passes and often taller players, but it was the best way for them to sustain themselves there, given their financial capabilities.

Dyche should not be pigeon-holed as a manager who only plays long-ball football, just because of the approach he took to get the most of the squad at his disposal at Turf Moor.

It is a results-based industry, and development, managerial philosophy and entertaining supporters does not matter as much as hitting your targets in your league.

Burnley consistently exceeded expectations in the Premier League, and Dyche’s resourcefulness and intelligence was a major factor in that achievement.

The 51-year-old will likely have greater financial backing at Stoke than he did when managing Burnley in the second tier, and potentially even the Premier League should they get there, therefore it may not be necessary for him to resort to the same tactics he utilised with the Clarets.

There are not many supporter bases, potentially with the exception of Swansea City, who would prefer an aesthetically pleasing brand of football over results, and in that Dyche should be able to endear himself to the home faithful fairly quickly.

Dyche will have offers back in the top-flight at some point this season if they do not snap him up while they have the chance, they have made the right decision in moving on from O’Neill, but missing out on Dyche could be something they live to regret.