Opinion: Stoke City should undoubtedly trigger midfielder’s contract extension

Stoke City midfielder Nick Powell has endured a frustrating time this season, especially considering his contract is set to expire this summer.

The 27-year-old has struggled with injuries throughout the campaign, making just 16 out of a possible 35 appearances for the Potters in the league so far.

Due to this, an article in Stoke-on-TrentLive today questioned whether or not Stoke City should trigger a reported clause in Powell’s contract that would see his stay at the Bet365 stadium extended.

I firmly believe, though, that Stoke City should undoubtedly extend Powell’s contract as he is a small risk worth taking.

Despite only managing the above number of appearances for the Potters this season, Powell has still contributed five goals and two assists in his little time on the pitch.

That makes him Stoke City’s second-highest scorer this season, despite all of the time he has missed, and shows just how important his contributions are for the Potters.

Similarly, his contributions in recent years for Stoke warrant them taking a gamble on him being able to get fit for next year.

Prior to this season, Powell’s two years at the Bet365 Stadium yielded 17 goals and eight assists in 72 appearances in all competitions.

Not only is this an impressive contribution from a midfielder, but also demonstrates an ability for him to stay fit, and that his injury problems are not something he has constantly dealt with in the past few seasons.

As the Stoke-on-TrentLive article rightly points out, Powell was signed pre-Covid and thus his contract is reportedly out of line with the rest of the squad, which is definitely something to consider, but what is the alternative?

Do they let one of their best players in recent years leave for nothing? Or take a short term risk in the hope Powell can regain fitness and start contributing on the pitch again?

Given his performances and injury record in recent years, and age, surely Stoke must favour the latter ahead of the summer.

Michael O’Neill has already hinted this will be the case, but, in my opinion, there really should be no debate.

Stoke City should undoubtedly trigger Nick Powell’s contract extension this summer.