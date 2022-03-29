Opinion: Stoke City should keep hold of 22-year-old despite lingering Newcastle & Burnley interest

Stoke City have had a disappointing season this year and currently sit 15th in the league with nothing to play for.

Next season, the club will be looking to do much better and push on up the league.

Tyrese Campbell has been with Stoke City’s senior squad since the 2017-2018 season after coming up through the academy.

His impact on the squad has increased year on year and this season he has been an exciting player in the squad making 26 Championship appearances for the side and scoring five goals.

Despite spending a lot of time on the sidelines recently due to an injury, the player has still drilled up reported interest from the likes of Newcastle United and Burnley.

However regardless of any interest from other teams this summer, Stoke should hold on to the 22-year-old for another season.

The player has proved he is an asset to his side’s attacking capabilities and if he was to leave the club, Stoke would definitely miss his ability and pace.

Campbell is under contract with the Potters until 2024 so there is no pressure for Stoke to sell him and get a fee this season.

In fact given his injury troubles this season, any bid for the player this summer might be a bit lower than what he’s actually worth to account for that.

However if Campbell can get his fitness back up and remain fit next season, the fee teams are expected to pay for him will rise instead and Stoke may be able to get a figure that’s closer to what he’s worth.

Not only that, but him staying put at the Bet365 Stadium for next season would significantly help them in their bid to push up the table and have a better season.

Although it may be tempting for the Potters to consider any offers that come in for Campbell this summer, they may benefit from thinking about it in a longer term view.

If Stoke keep him for another year they will be able to continue to benefit from his services on the pitch whilst likely see his price tag rise, as well as having the security of still being able to sell him and cash in on his development before his contract is up in 2024.