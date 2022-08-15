Opinion: Stoke City should consider Fulham man as Potters target wing-back following Harry Clarke injury

Sitting 16th after three matches, Stoke City will be eager to climb the Championship table and compete near the top end of the division.

Michael O’Neill’s side have been defeated during both their away games thus far, with their only points of the campaign coming in a 2-0 victory over Blackpool earlier in the month.

Now with two home games in a row, the Potters will be hoping to take full advantage and return six points to bolster their chances of challenging for the play-offs – the ultimate objective of this season.

In what has been a summer of relatively strong recruitment, one blow that the Potters have been dealt is the recent injury of right-wing-back Harry Clarke.

The Arsenal loanee, who netted in the 2-0 triumph over Blackpool, had started the campaign in strong form but is now confined to a spell on the sidelines.

In Clarke’s absence, 19-year-old Tom Sparrow was handed the chance at right-wing-back, and whilst he adapted to the opportunity very well, the Potters are certainly in need of bolstering their wing-back options.

With it now coming to the point of the season where Premier League clubs start to accelerate their shifting out of players in order to finalise their squads, Stoke could benefit from that.

One player that Michael O’Neill should be considering as an option is Fulham defender Marlon Fossey.

The 23-year-old spent the second half of last season at Bolton Wanderers, proving to be one of, if not the best right-wing-back in the division.

The forward thinking defender, who possesses bags of pace and bundles of creativity, chipped in with a goal and five assists in the 15 games he played for the Trotters in League One last time out.

During the first half of the campaign, Fossey impressed with the club’s U23s, contributing with a further five assists in just 11 games.

Whilst Fossey gained a mightily positive reputation for the attacking work he completed, he also proved to be a good defender too, winning the majority of his ground and aerial duels, all whilst showing excellent defensive positioning and intelligence.

Undoubtedly good enough to step up to Championship football, Stoke would be an excellent destination for the Fulham man.