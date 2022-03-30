Opinion: Stoke City must consider sanctioning new agreement with midfielder

Stoke City made a welcome return to winning ways in the Championship earlier this month following an incredibly underwhelming run of results at this level.

The pressure was starting to build on Potters manager Michael O’Neill after his side fail to pick up maximum points in any of their previous eight league games.

A header from Jacob Brown and an own-goal by George Saville allowed Stoke to defeat Millwall at the bet365 Stadium.

This particular triumph coincided with Mario Vrancic’s return to the club’s starting eleven.

The midfielder was handed the opportunity to showcase his talent after being deployed as a substitute during the club’s recent defeat to Cardiff City.

Whereas Vrancic was unable to create or score a goal against Millwall, he did make three tackles and provide two key passes in this particular fixture as he recorded a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.90.

Stoke missed Vrancic’s presence earlier this season when he was sidelined with a knee injury as they only managed to win one of the five league games that he was unavailable to feature in.

Since joining the Potters last year, the midfielder has managed to demonstrate that he is capable of making a difference in an attacking sense in the second-tier.

During the 25 appearances that he has made at this level, the 32-year-old has scored three goals and has provided his team-mates with five assists.

If Vrancic is able to end the current campaign on a positive note by reaching double figures in terms of goal contributions, Stoke must consider extending his stay for another season.

The midfielder’s current deal is set to expire in June and thus he will become a free-agent if an agreement cannot be reached.

Whereas a recent report from the Stoke Sentinel has suggested that a one-year option is included in Vrancic’s contract, this particular detail has yet to be officially addressed by the Potters.

Although Stoke will unquestionably need to freshen up their squad in the summer in order to move forward as a club, Vrancic ought to be part of their plans for the future as he clearly knows exactly what it takes to compete in the Championship.

By nailing their transfer recruitment in the upcoming window, the Potters could potentially go on to achieve a relative amount of success in the second-tier next season with Vrancic in their side.