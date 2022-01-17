Opinion: Stoke City may have to seriously consider offers for starlet as Burnley transfer interest emerges

Stoke City’s 2020-21 season was pretty unremarkable as they finished in 14th position in the Championship, but the biggest news of their 2021 came weeks after that campaign had ended.

The Potters’ financial accounts that were released at the end of May that year were for the 2019-20 season, and what it showed was a gargantuan loss of £91.6 million.

That was somewhat attributed to missing months of action due to COVID-19, but even with parachute payments from the Premier League they came close to posting a nine-figure loss which is unheard of for a Championship club.

We won’t know the figures from the 2020-21 campaign until later this year, however it looked like the first steps to claw some money back was the sale of Nathan Collins to Burnley in the summer for a fee of around £12 million.

And now the Premier League side look like they’re in for yet another young Potters talent in Tyrese Campbell.

According to the Sunday Mirror‘s print edition (January 16, page 65), the 22-year-old, who is the son of Kevin Campbell, is a wanted man by the Clarets following the sale of Chris Wood to Newcastle United.

Naturally a whole host of forwards are going to be linked to Turf Moor but as a young British player from a club that Burnley have already plundered before, things seem to add up.

Campbell has a fantastic pedigree – he’s the son of former top flight hot-shot Kevin Campbell and he spent time at Man City’s academy before swapping it for Stoke’s in 2016, costing £1.75 million eventually when he made the move as a 16-year-old.

He was clearly highly thought of at the Bet365 Stadium as he made his debut in the Premier League at the age of just 18 in 2018, however the 2019-20 campaign was his first one as a regular starter, scoring nine times in 33 Championship matches.

Having spent a long time out with a knee injury last season, Campbell is now back and starting for Michael O’Neill, although he’s only scored twice in 12 outings so far since his comeback.

His talent still remains though, but if you’re Stoke owner Denise Coates then you must seriously consider cashing in on the youngster this January if Burnley come in with an eight-figure bid.

There’s clearly extensive losses at the club – that’s without knowing what the figures from the 2020-21 season are going to be like – and the potential sale of Campbell could balance the books somewhat.

Stoke have clearly had money in the bank to spend – the likes of Ben Wilmot and Sam Surridge arrived for seven-figure fees following Collins’ departure and should Campbell be cashed in on then some similar creative spending could occur.

The club should not set a not for sale stance out in this case over Campbell – whilst he’s clearly a talent you never know if he’s going to fulfil his potential due to his previous knee injury and Burnley could easily offer Stoke his valuation and if they do, it simply must be seriously considered.