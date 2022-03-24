Opinion: Stoke City face contract crossroads with 28-year-old’s deal coming to an end

Stoke City could be set for a complete rebuild this summer as they look to finally make some progression since they were relegated from the Premier League in 2018.

The Potters have now been stuck in the second tier of English football for four years, and they could be about to have their fourth manager in as many years by the time next season starts.

Michael O’Neill’s future is up in the air following another campaign where the Potters failed to progress and become a play-off team – they may still finish in the top half of the Championship but the hierarchy will have been expecting more for the money that has been invested.

And when it comes to the playing squad looking at next season, there could be a potential mass exodus at the Bet365 Stadium with expiring contracts left, right and centre.

Ever since relegation nearly four years ago, the wage bill has been very high and steps have been taken gradually to reduce that, and if it wasn’t for the Coates Family and their generous financial donations then Stoke would be in major trouble.

The last of Stoke’s expensive Premier League squad in Joe Allen will probably depart at the end of the season, and 13 other players could leave as well when you take into account expiring loan deals and contracts that are coming to an end.

One of those contracts that will conclude in June is that of Nick Powell’s, and he provides an interesting case.

The attacking midfielder has always had natural talent since he was a youngster at Crewe Alexandra – that is why Manchester United splashed out on him – but injuries have always been a constant source of frustration wherever he’s been.

That was until he signed for Stoke from Wigan Athletic in 2019 – apart from a spell at the start of his first season in Staffordshire, Powell remained fit pretty much for the next two years and he was the club’s talisman in 2020-21, scoring 12 league goals.

It’s been a different story for the 28-year-old this season though. Having missed a month of action between August and September, Powell then suffered a leg injury in October, which meant a three-month lay-off after hitting a good patch of form which saw him net five goals in 11 outings.

Stoke missed his creativity for the most part until he finally returned in January, but he wasn’t back for long as a quad injury sustained against Blackpool earlier this month put him back in the treatment room, where he will stay for another few weeks at least.

Powell’s injury issues this season mean that the club as a whole have a huge decision to make in the next few weeks – do they offer a new contract and build a younger team around Powell or do they let him depart?

He will not be on a small wage and it appears in the last few years that Stoke have been cutting their salary bill down, so Powell may have to accept a decrease in his earnings to stick around.

But if Stoke want to move to the next level, can they afford to offer a new, multi-year deal to a player that despite having obvious quality, may spend more time in the stands than on the pitch?

There are a lot of bases to cover when it comes to Powell, but it all may rest on whoever is in the dugout come next season as to whether the playmaker stays or goes.