Opinion: Steve Cooper should consider loaning out this Nottingham Forest man in summer window

Nottingham Forest will be preparing for life in the Premier League this summer after securing promotion to this division via the play-offs last weekend.

The Reds managed to defy all expectations under the guidance of Steve Cooper last season as they produced a plethora of superb performances in the Championship following his appointment.

As well as delivering the goods in the second-tier, Forest also excelled against top-flight sides in the FA Cup as they defeated Arsenal and Leicester City in this particular competition before suffering a defeat to Liverpool.

Set to face these aforementioned teams in the Premier League later this year, the Reds will unquestionably need to make some alterations to their squad in order to have the best chance of achieving a relative amount of success at this level.

As well as securing the services of fresh faces in the upcoming transfer window, Cooper will also need to make decisions regarding the futures of some of the existing members of his team.

One of the players who could potentially benefit from a temporary exit from the City Ground this summer is Alex Mighten.

A product of Forest’s academy, Mighten made his debut for the club in 2019 as he was brought on as a substitute against Arsenal in the EFL Cup.

After signing a five-year contract in 2020, the winger would have been hoping to feature regularly in the following campaigns.

However, Mighten has only played on a sporadic basis for Forest in each of the past two seasons.

The winger was unable to match the four direct goal contributions that he provided in the Championship in the 2020/21 season during the previous term as he struggled to make a positive impact at this level.

In the 24 league games that he participated in, Mighten was only directly involved in two goals for Forest.

Whereas the 20-year-old’s rhythm was disrupted by a knee injury that he sustained in December, he only managed to average an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.32 in the second-tier.

Having struggled with his consistency at this level, Mighten is likely to find it extremely difficult to force his way into the Reds’ side when they are competing in the top-flight.

Keeping this in mind, it could be argued that a loan move could be exactly what Mighten needs at this stage of his career.

By featuring week-in, week-out for a team in a lower division, the winger may be able to make considerable strides in terms of his development which will stand him in good stead for when he returns to Forest.