Opinion: Steve Cooper must not hesitate to sanction loan move for Nottingham Forest outcast

After experiencing an underwhelming 2020/21 campaign in the Championship, Nottingham Forest decided to make some moves in the summer transfer window as then-manager Chris Hughton bolstered his squad by drafting in some fresh faces.

Whereas the likes of Philip Zinckernagel and Djed Spence have gone on to produce some impressive performances for the Reds in the second-tier, not all of the club’s signings have managed to make a positive impact at the City Ground.

Rodrigo Ely has yet to feature for Forest since joining the club on a free transfer whilst Jordi Osei-Tutu has been forced to watch on from the sidelines for the majority of the season due a hamstring injury.

Another player who would have been hoping to establish himself as a regular member of the club’s match-day squad is Xande Silva.

The winger sealed a permanent move to Forest on transfer deadline day as he was signed for an undisclosed fee from West Ham United.

Since being handed his debut during the Reds’ clash with Middlesbrough earlier this year, Silva has been unable to make any further inroads at senior level.

Seemingly not part of Cooper’s plans for the immediate future, the 24-year-old could potentially leave Forest next month if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to Greek news outlet Fueled With Sports (as cited by the Nottingham Post), Aris Thessaloniki are believed to be interested in securing a loan move for Silva in the upcoming transfer window.

However, any potential switch may depend on whether an agreement can be reached regarding Silva’s financial requirements.

If this report turns out to be true, Cooper must not hesitate when it comes to sanctioning a temporary exit for the winger as Silva could potentially benefit from some time away from the club.

When you consider that Forest are currently able to call upon the services of Brennan Johnson, Joe Lolley, Alex Mighten and Philip Zinckernagel who are all capable of playing on the wing, Silva may find it extremely difficult to force his way into Forest’s starting eleven during the remainder of the season.

Therefore, by joining Aris, the former West Ham man could potentially revive his career which has stalled somewhat in recent months due to a lack of game-time.

If Silva is able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis for the Greek side, he could return to Forest next summer as a much more accomplished player and thus may have a better chance of featuring for the club in the 2022/23 season.