Opinion: Steve Bruce’s time at West Brom should be over if Baggies do not secure win v Swansea City this week

It can be argued that 10 games of a league season is not a long time in football, but others would suggest that it’s more-than enough to see what the fortunes of a team are going to be like if a manager stays at the club.

We’ve already seen multiple Championship managerial casualties in the 2022-23 campaign, with Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Watford parting company with their respective bosses in recent weeks, but who will be next?

The chances are that it could very well be West Bromwich Albion, who are currently sitting in 21st position after winning just one of their first 10 matches of the season.

In that period, there has been a remarkable SEVEN draws, losing just twice but one of those was a demoralising 3-2 home defeat against local rivals Birmingham City.

Yet when you look at the stats, West Brom top the xG (expected goals) table despite only winning once, which shows that they are creating lots of chances, but are being let down by a leaky defence and being unable to convert the opportunities.

Steve Bruce was brought in back at the beginning of February to take over from Valerien Ismael, who had not been able to get the best out of the squad at his disposal and despite being backed with the signing of Daryl Dike just weeks prior, the Frenchman was replaced by a serial promotion winner in the form of the experienced Englishman.

Bruce did not have an initial impact though at The Hawthorns as his first three months in charge only saw the club finish in 10th position in the Championship, but the free transfer additions of both Jed Wallace and John Swift were seen as positive ones to get Albion firing.

Their arrivals have seen chance creations improve but finishing the job and getting three points on the board has not been as successful, leaving Bruce in a sticky scenario.

The wins have to start coming soon for West Brom if they want to be up there at the end of the season, and that is because the games are coming thick and fast before the FIFA World Cup starts in November.

There has been a sense of unluckiness when it comes to their results so far this season, and they’ve also been ruing the injury suffered to Dike, leaving Bruce short on options at the top end of the pitch.

It cannot continue like it has been going though, and there’s a strong chance that a different manager could get the best out of the current crop of individuals at the Baggies.

Many West Brom fans will be of that same belief, and if Swansea City get a result at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon in the first match back after the international break, then it is probably time for Bruce to say goodbye.