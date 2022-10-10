Opinion: Steve Bruce’s replacement must hand this West Brom prospect the chance to impress

West Bromwich Albion would have been desperate to make a positive start to the 2022/23 campaign under the guidance of Steve Bruce after experiencing an underwhelming end to the previous campaign.

However, despite bolstering the club’s squad by securing the services of the likes of Brandon Thomas-Asante, Jed Wallace and John Swift in the summer transfer window, Bruce failed to transform the Baggies’ fortunes.

In the 13 league games that the 61-year-old presided over, West Brom only managed to accumulate 11 points.

Albion’s draw with Luton Town last weekend proved to be the final straw as the club’s hierarchy decided to part ways with Bruce this morning.

Now on the lookout for a new manager, it will be interesting to see who is handed over the reins at The Hawthorns.

Given that West Brom are looking to secure a return to the Premier League in the not-too-distant future, they cannot afford to make a mistake when it comes to their recruitment.

Regardless of their next appointment, Bruce’s replacement must consider turning to the club’s academy players for inspiration.

Whereas West Brom are currently underachieving in the Championship, their Under-23 side has delivered some impressive displays in the Premier League 2 Division 2.

The Baggies have won three of their opening five games at this level and recently thrashed Aston Villa’s youth outfit.

One of the players who has surely earned the opportunity to showcase his ability at senior level is Reyes Cleary.

The 18-year-old, who signed a professional contract with West Brom in August, has managed to find the back of the net on six occasions in four Premier League 2 appearances this season.

Although Cleary did feature for West Brom earlier this year in their League Cup clashes with Sheffield United and Derby County, he has yet to make a league appearance in the current campaign.

When you consider that Dara O’Shea has established himself as a key member of West Brom’s squad since graduating from their academy, there is no reason why Cleary cannot follow in his team-mates footsteps.

Whilst West Brom are currently able to turn to Thomas-Asante and Karlan Grant for inspiration, Daryl Dike’s ongoing injury issues has presented Cleary with a chance to be included in the club’s match-day squad for their upcoming fixtures.

Due to the fact that he has never played at this level before, Bruce’s successor ought to consider easing Cleary into action as he will need time to adapt to life in the Championship.

An exciting prospect, the teenager has provided 14 direct goal contributions for the Under-23s during his career and may now be ready to make the step up to the second-tier.