Opinion: Standards set in Luton Town derby victory must become the norm for Watford

Heading into last weekend’s derby clash with Luton Town, Watford fans had every right to be nervous.

Results had been mixed under head coach Slaven Bilic so far, and a tepid, soft, display away at Millwall in midweek in which the Hornets were comprehensively beaten both in terms of performance and on the scoreboard was not exactly ideal preparation for their first derby meeting in front of fans in 16 years.

Luton Town, too, were in fine form heading into the fixture – all things appeared to be pointing to a Watford humiliation and it was one Hornets fans were dreading.

And yet, it is those very same fans who probably have not been able to take the smiles off of their faces all week following a comprehensive beatdown of their bitter rivals on Sunday afternoon.

Indeed, the performance levels set out in the 4-0 Hatters thumping must be the standard Watford look to for the rest of the season, and become the norm for the Hornets week in week out if they are to have a successful campaign.

From the get go, Vicarage Road was loud, and the players lived up to the atmosphere, showing a determination and intensity that has been lacking in recent weeks.

Keinan Davis’ improvised scorpion kick only pushed them on further, and by the time Watford took a 2-0 lead into half time, it felt fully deserved.

A look at some stats, courtesy of Wyscout clearly show this uptick in performance, too, when compared to their season averages so far.

Compared to their season averages, defensively the Hornets conceded fewer shots vs Luton (8 v 10 p90), allowed less shots on target (37.5% v 40%), got involved in more duels (70 v 67.63 p90) and crucially, won more duels (62.86 v 62.5), too, all of which helped Watford keep a clean sheet on the day, too.

Meanwhile, in attack, the Hornets took more shots (10 shots v 9.89 p90), had more shots on target (80% v 41.1% p90), were involved in more offensive duels (93 v 78 p90) and registered a higher xG for the match (2.02 v 1.28 p90).

All round, there just felt like a huge improvement watching it and that bears out in some of the statistics.

But, then there were the intangibles, too. Desire, intensity, passion. All things that this side have lacked at times so far this season and indeed in the past.

We’ve seen Watford win twice under Bilic so far, and each time, Watford have gone on to produce a bad result next time out.

However, away at Wigan in Championship action this weekend, and beyond, Slaven Bilic must ensure that this Watford side are held to the standards they set on the pitch versus Luton on Sunday.