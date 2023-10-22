Highlights Southampton faced a significant player exodus after their relegation, but Carlos Alcaraz decided to stay, highlighting his commitment to the club.

Newcastle United showed interest in signing Alcaraz in January, indicating his potential and quality as a player.

Alcaraz has been a valuable asset to Southampton, contributing goals and assists, and his performances have been key to the team's success this season. His creativity and ability to break down strong defenses will be crucial for their promotion hopes.

Southampton sold a lot of key players in the summer transfer window.

Relegation from the Premier League resulted in a number of important figures all departing for moves elsewhere.

This included the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Tino Livramento and Roméo Lavia, among others, all of which could have been important to a promotion fight.

This had the potential to unsettle the first team squad given the level of turnover in the side. However, one young player did decide to stay at St. Mary’s despite interest from elsewhere.

Carlos Alcaraz was the subject of interest just months after signing for the Saints due to their relegation to the Championship.

However, the Argentine remained with the club beyond the transfer deadline.

What’s the latest Carlos Alcaraz news?

According to Teamtalk, Newcastle United were planning a raid of the 20-year-old in the January window, indicating speculation will continue to mount over his future with the club.

However, Southampton wisely moved to put a temporary end to this by nailing down the playmaker to a new long-term deal following the summer window closing.

Alcaraz is still in his first year with the south coast club, but has shown a lot of potential in his performances.

In particular, he contributed four goals and two assists in the Premier League as the team struggled to relegation, despite making just 18 appearances.

This highlights his quality and shows how important he could become to the club.

That a side like Newcastle held such an interest in him also indicates the potential he possesses.

There was some uncertainty surrounding his standing in the team, with off-field issues also clouding his ability at the start of the campaign.

But this new contract has seemingly helped to settle him back down and get him back into the team.

The youngster returned to the starting lineup at the end of September, starting in a 3-1 win over Leeds United that ended the squad’s four-game losing run.

How has Carlos Alcaraz performed so far this season?

Alcaraz is yet to score or assist a goal in the Championship, but his quality has still shone through in Russell Martin’s team.

Southampton have earned 16 points from a possible 18 when Alcaraz has been in the starting XI, which includes results against promotion rivals Leeds, Norwich City and Hull City.

He is an ideal fit for Martin’s possession-based style of play, as he brings a level of creativity that is needed for a side that will face a lot of low blocks.

Alcaraz will be key to breaking down stern defences this season, so tying him down to a longer-term deal and ending speculation over his future was the smart move.

Keeping him settled at St. Mary’s, keeping him happy, should help him play at his best, which can only be beneficial for the club.

This is the kind of move that could prove important to their promotion hopes, more so than a lot of deals they may make in the transfer market.

If he can start adding some end product to his performances, then Southampton will be flying.