Southampton’s start to the season has been quite underwhelming, all things considered, despite their late win at Hull City on Saturday.

Russell Martin’s appointment was a smart move by the Saints hierarchy given the work he had done with Swansea City in his two years in south Wales.

His style of play was a natural fit for a side looking to fight for promotion with a possession-based attacking squad.

The money earned in player sales far surpassed the kind of money any other Championship side could compete with, even including Leicester City and Leeds United.

This gave the club the chance to invest back into the squad to build a team capable of fighting for a top two spot.

However, given those lofty ambitions, the Saints still only find themselves in fifth, and they trail second placed Ipswich by eight points, whilst they also have a game in hand.

Can Southampton still fight for promotion?

But Southampton supporters shouldn’t fret just yet, and one summer signing could be the key reason why.

Ross Stewart made the £10 million switch from Sunderland to Southampton on deadline day in September, but has yet to feature for Martin’s side.

Speaking ahead of the Saints’ return to action this weekend, the 37-year-old explained that the Scot is nearing a return to action.

“Ross is really close, I said you wouldn’t see him before the international break and that was right,” said Martin, via the Daily Echo.

“Ahead of a three-game week and not much time with the group, you probably won’t see him this week, I would not have thought.

“He is in a really good place but dipping in and out of full training as a floater, so he’s not had any contact time, but he looked really good in the moments we had.”

Stewart’s injury issues are well documented and are a major concern. It was a big risk to splash out the big money fee on a guy who hasn’t played since January.

However, it could be key to Southampton’s fight for promotion this season.

The 27-year-old’s goal record last year only saw him score 10 in the Championship, but it came from just 13 appearances. In that context, it was a fantastic record that shows how prolific he could be at this level.

How important could Ross Stewart be for Southampton?

Southampton’s other attacking options are Che Adams and Adam Armstrong at the moment, and neither have shown themselves as capable of scoring as frequently as Stewart so far.

Adams in particular has struggled for consistency in front of goal, scoring just three from his first nine league appearances this campaign.

Given how often Southampton dominate possession, they need a more consistent threat and presence in the final third, which Stewart will provide.

The Scotland international is also very capable with the ball when combining in build-up, which will make him very suited to Martin’s style of play.

Any team fighting for promotion needs someone capable of scoring 20 goals, and of Southampton’s options only Stewart fits the bill.

It is still early days in this season, Southampton are still well within touching distance of the play-offs and could even catch the top two with a remarkable run of form.

But only with Stewart in the side could that seem possible.