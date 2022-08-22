Opinion: Soon, Yaser Asprilla could make Watford fans forget Sarr and Dennis

The mood at Watford is not quite optimal at the moment, with two consecutive draws and two potential key sales coming soon after Emmanuel Dennis’ departure to Nottingham Forest.

Ismaila Sarr’s deal to Aston Villa may have fallen through, but the winger remains linked to a host of Premier League clubs including Crystal Palace. Joao Pedro, meanwhile, is subject to one final bid from Newcastle, with manager Rob Edwards admitting the forward ‘wasn’t right’ to play in the goalless draw versus Preston.

Some Hornets fans, however, harbour some hope. The draw with Preston marked the club’s fifth game unbeaten leaving them second in the table, and in Keinan Davis it appears that Watford have found a suitable attacking replacement should their star players depart.

One perhaps less-discussed addition is Yaser Asprilla, signed in January but loaned out to his former club Envigado until the start of this season.

Asprilla comes with some pedigree, having already been capped by Colombia’s senior side aged just 18, and started Watford’s last two games in the number 10 role with some real glimpses of both current and potential quality.

He may have confused the kick-off time last week versus Birmingham, but regardless Asprilla has certainly been showing up with his performances so far, creating chance after chance without yet showing up on the stat sheet with assists.

Some reinforcement in the striking department could solve that problem, but it is unclear at present whether Watford plan to re-invest the money they are due to receive from potential sales.

An attempt to sign last year’s Preston loanee Cameron Archer from Aston Villa is said to have fallen through on Monday, a shame as Archer would have perfectly fit the profile of Rob Edwards’ young squad. Archer managed 8 goal contributions in 20 appearances for the Lilywhites last season, and would surely have thrived at Watford a year older and surrounded by arguably higher-calibre players.

It appears, however, that Archer’s arrival would have been part of the package bringing Ismaila Sarr to Aston Villa, and so due to that deal’s collapse it will not materialise. Watford will therefore have to look elsewhere to supplement their attack, but it is not as though they’ll be without funds due to substantial player sales and parachute payments.

That the Hornets have managed such a positive start of the season in spite of the turmoil surrounding outgoing players is a testament to the depth of quality already present at the club. It is easy to forget that Watford spent over 5 million pounds on Vakoun Bayo this summer, and at that price the striker certainly merits a run in the side to see if he can discover the form he showed in Belgium with Charleroi.

With the creative youngster Asprilla behind him, he certainly won’t be lacking in chances.