Opinion: Slavisa Jokanovic should part ways with this 2020 Sheffield United signing in January

When Sheffield United decided to sign Oliver Burke last year in a swap deal which resulted in Callum Robinson joining West Bromwich Albion, they would have been hoping to reach new heights with the Scotland international in their side.

However, the 2020/21 campaign turned out to be a nightmare for the Blades as they failed to deliver the goods in the Premier League.

After suffering relegation to the second-tier, United opted to draft in Slavisa Jokanovic as Chris Wilder’s permanent successor in July.

Keen to put his own stamp on the Blades’ side, the Serbian drafted in some fresh faces during the summer transfer window as the likes of Robin Olsen and Morgan Gibbs-White sealed moves to Bramall Lane.

Meanwhile, United opted to wave goodbye to a host of players.

Burke was seemingly on the verge of leaving the club in August as he was linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers.

However, this particular switch didn’t occur due to the fact that Tony Mowbray’s side ran out of time to complete a deal on deadline day.

Since United’s return to the Championship, Burke has struggled to make inroads on the club’s starting eleven.

Limited to just three appearances at this level during the current term, the forward is currently behind Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick in the pecking order.

During these particular fixtures, Burke recorded an incredibly underwhelming average WhoScored match rating of 6.07 in the second-tier.

When you consider that Sharp has been directly involved in eight goals for United this season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Burke continues to watch on from the sidelines as he is no match for the veteran striker.

The 24-year-old’s overall record for the Blades makes for grim reading as he has only scored twice in 35 appearances for the club.

If Burke is unable to pick up his performance levels in the coming months, it could be argued that Jokanovic ought to be looking into the possibility of selling him as the jury is still out on whether the forward is good enough to feature at this level.

With Burke’s current deal set to expire in 2023, United could recuperate a decent amount of money from this sale in January which could be used to strengthen their squad.

Providing that the Blades are able to pick up victories on a regular basis in the Championship, they may not necessarily miss the former Nottingham Forest man if he does depart.