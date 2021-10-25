Opinion: Slavisa Jokanovic ought to reconsider his transfer stance on Sheffield United man

When Sheffield United decided to hand over the reins to Slavisa Jokanovic earlier this year, their supporters would have been hoping to see their side make a barnstorming start to the 2021/22 campaign.

However, despite the fact that the Serbian was able to bolster his squad by signing the likes of Conor Hourihane, Morgan Gibbs-White and Robin Olsen on loan during the summer transfer window, the Blades have struggled with their consistency this season.

Jokanovic will be hoping that his side’s 3-2 victory over Barnsley yesterday will give his players a boost heading into the club’s upcoming clashes with Blackpool and Nottingham Forest.

One of the individuals who was forced to watch on from the sidelines on Sunday was Rhian Brewster.

The forward was set to be introduced as a substitute in this particular game but Jokanovic opted instead to bring on defender Chris Basham in the closing stages of the fixture after his side conceded two goals.

Since joining the Blades in a deal believed to be worth up to £23.5m last year, the forward has struggled to make a positive impression at Bramall Lane.

Brewster would have been determined to deliver the goods in the Championship for United after failing to score in 27 Premier League appearances last season.

However, the 21-year-old has yet to find the back of the net in the second-tier despite featuring on six occasions at this level for the Blades and is currently averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.38.

A report in the latest print edition of the Sunday Mirror (24/10, page 64), as cited by Nottingham Forest News, suggested that Reds head coach Steve Cooper is eyeing up a potential loan move for Brewster.

Cooper worked alongside Brewster at Swansea City whilst he also managed the forward during his time in charge of England’s Under-17 side.

Jokanovic recently revealed that he is looking to keep the former Liverpool man at the club during the January transfer window.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about Brewster last week following the club’s clash with Stoke City, the Blades boss said: “I’m not thinking about whether to loan players or not.

“I wanted one less striker on the bench [against Stoke] and for the balance, I wanted two defenders, two midfielders and two strikers.

“Rhian can play different positions but I’m not trying to kill the kid.

“He is one of the most talented English players and when he’s not in the team you can ask me why not.

“It’s simple, he is working hard and competing.

“When I change my mind, he will play.”

Whilst Jokanovic does make a valid point about Brewster abundance of talent, it could be argued that the forward’s development is currently being hindered by a lack of game-time.

Brewster has failed to feature for the club since their 3-1 victory over Hull City and is currently behind David McGoldrick, Billy Sharp, Oliver McBurnie and Lys Mousset in the pecking order.

If the forward cannot force his way into the club’s starting eleven in the coming weeks, Jokanovic ought to consider altering his transfer stance ahead of the January window.

By loaning him out to a team who are competing at a similar level to the Blades, Brewster could potentially rediscover the form that he produced for Swansea in the 2019/20 campaign.

The forward helped the Jacks reach the play-offs by reaching double figures in terms of goals in the Championship.

If Brewster is able to regain his confidence by featuring regularly for another side, he could return to Bramall Lane next summer as a much-more accomplished player.