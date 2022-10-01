Opinion: Slaven Bilic will look to emulate 2019/20 with key Watford duo

Rob Edwards did not have a Championship promotion on his CV in being appointed Watford manager, Slaven Bilic does, and it was as recent as 2019/20.

How relevant that fact really is will surely come to the light in the remainder of the campaign, but Bilic may have his work cut out when the Hornets go to Stoke City on Sunday afternoon.

West Bromwich Albion were consistent if not spectacular in finishing second in the Championship in 2019/20, with the Baggies profiting from some finishing line nerves from Brentford in the last few games of the season.

Bilic was fairly stubborn in deploying a 4-2-3-1 formation with the double-pivot of Romaine Sawyers and Jake Livermore helping them establish control in games, providing a positive environment for Matheus Pereira and Grady Diangana to express themselves in the final third.

A similar approach could be taken in aiming to get the best out of Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro.

The duo are far too good for second tier level when on their game, played key roles in their 2020/21 promotion, also by finishing second, and will likely be of equal importance this time around.

The Hornets have not built a squad to match some of their potential promotion rivals, they are not stacked in as many positions as the likes of Sheffield United and Burnley, but in Sarr and Pedro they have genuine match-winners that could make the difference.

Pereira and Diangana were directly involved in 43 of the 78 league goals that the Baggies scored that season, 56%, with the former chipping in with 20 assists.

Watford do not seem as explosive in the final third as they have been in years gone by but tightening up defensively and ensuring that one or two goals will be enough for them to take something from games is a good place to start.

In 2020/21, under Vladimir Ivic and Xisco Munoz, Sarr and Pedro directly contributed to 35 of Watford’s 63 league goals, actually the same 56% share that Pereira and Diangana managed for West Brom as they finished second the season prior, therefore as a partnership they have been there and done it at this level, and Bilic will be wary of their significance.

The Croatian has experienced something of a fall from grace in management since bringing European football to West Ham United, and anything but promotion with the Hornets this season will likely result in him losing his job and his managerial reputation diminishing further.