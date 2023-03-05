Opinion: Signs suggest Lewis O’Brien is not the only January loan that hasn’t gone as Blackburn Rovers would hope

In the fall out from the January transfer window much of the focus on Blackburn Rovers has, understandably, centred around Lewis O’Brien.

The Nottingham Forest midfielder had looked set to complete a January deadline day loan move to Ewood Park, that would have provided a big boost to Rovers’ promotion hopes.

However, a late submission of certain paperwork meant the deal was blocked by the EFL, and it was confirmed earlier this week that the Ewood Park appeal over that decision had been unsuccessful

As a result, O’Brien remains a Forest player, and Rovers are left to rue the fact they have missed out on the services of a quality midfielder, who showed just last season he can have a big part to play in a Championship play-off push.

But while that may have been arguably the biggest talking point away from results around Ewood Park in the weeks since the window closed, it could also be argued that it is not the only loan move from January, that has not worked out how Blackburn would have hoped.

Back in the final hours of deadline day, when many Rovers fans were relishing the prospect of O’Brien pulling the strings in the centre of their midfield, it was announced that winger Dilan Markanday had left the Championship club, to sign for Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen on loan for the rest of the season.

That was a move that did not exactly go down well with supporters, denying them the chance to see the former Tottenham prospect show what he can do in this Rovers side for the time being.

After joining Blackburn from Spurs in January 2022, Markanday was restricted to just two appearances in the second half of last season, due to injury.

The early stages of the current campaign then saw the winger restricted to appearances in the Cup competitions, where despite calls and evidence to the contrary, his performances were not enough to earn him any further game time in the league.

When that chance in the Championship eventually did come, the 21-year-old was a rare bright spark for Rovers as a second half substitute in an otherwise dismal 4-0 defeat at Rotherham back in mid-January.

Yet despite that, Markanday was still allowed to make that move to Pittodrie for the second half of the campaign on deadline day, seemingly in search of more regular game time.

Ultimately though, that is simply not a move that appears to go as any would have planned. Having headed north of the border, Markanday made his debut for Aberdeen in the first game after his arrival, coming off the bench as an 83rd minute substitute in a 3-1 defeat to St Mirren.

Since then however, there has been no more game time for the winger to enjoy, and he has instead been forced to settle for the role of an unused substitute in the Dons’ four matches since then.

Given they have won three of those four matches, losing only to league leaders Celtic in that period, it also appears as though it could be hard for Markanday to earn himself a place in the starting XI.

It seems therefore, as though the plan that Blackburn had for the winger to get game time at Aberdeen, that would allow him to build momentum for a return to Ewood Park in the summer, has simply not worked out.

With that in mind, you feel that when it comes to the work they did in the loan market, deadline day in the 2023 January transfer window, is one that those associated with Blackburn Rovers, would probably rather forget.