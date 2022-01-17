Opinion: Signing 22-y/o could prove to be a great long-term investment by Sheffield Wednesday

Following a brief slump in form which resulted in back-to-back defeats in League One, Sheffield Wednesday got back on track in League One last weekend by securing an impressive 4-2 victory over Plymouth Argyle.

As a result of this triumph, the Owls are now only three points adrift of the play-off place in the third-tier.

Whereas Wednesday manager Darren Moore is already able to call upon the services of some classy operators at Hillsborough, he could potentially bolster his side’s chances of securing an immediate return to the Championship by engaging in some transfer business in the coming weeks.

One of the areas that Moore may need to address is the left-back position as the Owls are relatively short of options in this particular area.

Whilst Nathaniel Mendez-Laing produced an excellent performance in a similar role on Saturday, he is more suited to playing in a more advanced position.

Meanwhile, Jaden Brown’s displays this season have left a lot to be desired as he is currently averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.22 in the third-tier.

With the current window set to close at the end of the month, Wednesday have recently been linked with a move for Ali Koiki.

According to Football Insider, the Owls are reportedly keeping tabs on the Northampton Town man ahead of a potential swoop.

It is understood that Sunderland and Preston North End are also tracking Koiki’s current situation at Sixfields.

Koiki’s deal with the Cobblers is set to expire following the culmination of the 2021/22 campaign and thus he will be available on a free transfer if he opts against extending his stay with the League Two outfit.

If Wednesday are indeed looking into the possibility of signing Koiki, they may need to submit a bid for him in the coming weeks in order to fend off competition from Sunderland and Preston.

When you consider just how impressive Koiki has been for Northampton this season, it could be argued that the Owls ought to step up their pursuit as he unquestionably possesses a great deal of potential.

Deployed at full-back by Cobblers boss Jon Brady after his team-mate Joseph Mills suffered a serious ankle injury in August, Koiki has gone on to make this position his own by producing a host of assured performances.

In the 23 games that he has played for Northampton in the fourth-tier, Koiki has helped his side claim 10 clean-sheets by averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.81 at this level.

Whilst Koiki did struggle with his consistency in League One at Bristol Rovers last season, it is important to note that he wasn’t be used at full-back by the club.

Given that Koiki is only 22 years old, he still has plenty of time left in his career to maximise his potential and thus he could turn out to be a great long-term investment by Wednesday if he continues to make considerable strides in terms of his development under the guidance of Moore.

By hitting the ground running for the Owls, the left-back may be able to tie down a regular spot in the club’s starting eleven if they opt to revert back to a four-man defence later this year.