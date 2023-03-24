With just eight games to go of their season, Huddersfield Town are in for a very interesting end to the 2022-23 campaign, especially with new ownership set to arrive at the John Smith's Stadium.

The state of the club at boardroom level has been complicated since last year - chairman Phil Hodgkinson ran into trouble with some of his other businesses which meant he could no longer fund the Terriers.

Enter former owner Dean Hoyle who still had a 25 per cent stake in Town and agreed to provide funding whilst also negotiating to buy out Hodgkinson's 75 per cent - that has proven to be a long, drawn-out process though and in October he revealed that managing director Dave Baldwin would be looking for fresh investment in the club.

And March 23 was finally the day where everything seemed to come up trumps - Hoyle's purchase of Hodgkinson's shares was complete and in-turn so was an agreement between Hoyle and a North American consortium, who have exchanged contracts having agreed terms to be the new owners of the club.

Hoyle will also write off £40 million worth of debt so that Huddersfield will not go into administration, so the avoidance of a points deduction means that Neil Warnock's side are only three points away from escaping the relegation zone.

Warnock has been in charge of seven matches since replacing Mark Fotheringham in the dugout, and whilst only picking up eight points out of a possible 21 so far, there is more of a positive feel at the club.

Due to the short-term nature of his return to football though, it's highly unlikely that Warnock will stay beyond the end of the season regardless of whether or not Huddersfield survive the drop, so perhaps it would be wise for the proposed new ownership group to scout out potential replacements.

And right at the very top of the list should be a man in the form of Scott Brown, who is still in the infancy of his managerial career but is already showing some promising signs as the boss of League One outfit Fleetwood Town.

He was a player of high class before he hung up his boots, winning 10 Scottish Premiership titles and six Scottish Cups with Celtic as well as playing and captaining them in the UEFA Champions League, but he moved into a coaching capacity with Aberdeen in 2021 and was soon managing his own team.

Fleetwood took a gamble on Brown as a rookie manager last summer, and with the Cod Army currently sitting in 12th position in the League One table it is a pretty good start to life in the dugout for the former Scotland international.

Brown took the Lancashire outfit to the last 16 of the FA Cup as well, defeating clubs such as QPR and Sheffield Wednesday until they came unstuck against Burnley, albeit in a brave performance where they were only downed in second half stoppage time.

He has proven to be tactically flexible already - a mixture of three and four-defender formations have been used this season to varying degrees of success and he has been utilising young players who have been brought into the setup at Highbury over the years and giving them more game-time, such as Harvey Macadam who was plucked from non-league Ashton United.

Yes, Huddersfield and Fleetwood could very well be in the same division next season, but it would be a drastic step up in terms of the size of the club - you couldn't exactly blame Brown if he were to use Fleetwood as a stepping stone but so long as they were adequately compensated then they would probably let him move on with open arms.

This is all depending on if Warnock doesn't stay on of course, but he said himself when he was appointed that he'd only prefer to work a few months in a season, hence you'd imagine that the Terriers will be looking for a new manager come the summer - Brown should be that very man if they can get him.