Opinion: Should Millwall keep or replace 29-year-old this season?

Tom Bradshaw has been with Millwall since 2018 and having failed to reach the same heady heights as his days at Walsall (and even Barnsley) so far, should the Lions part ways with the player in favour of a new attacker this season?

The striker was once viewed as one of the most threatening and clinical finishers in the EFL, mainly during his time at Walsall.

With the side, he managed an incredible return of 40 goals in 86 games and it ultimately led to clubs much higher up the football pyramid eyeing deals to try and sign him up.

It was Barnsley who won the race for his signature and although he was unable to replicate his superb goalscoring return with the Tykes, he still produced 21 goals in 93 outings for the side. His first season there was the best though, with 11 goal contributions for the side, despite managing just 23.6 lots of 90 minutes for them.

His production though began to tail as he was sidelined more and with less gametime, he eventually made the move over to Millwall.

The 29-year-old has been with the Lions for four seasons now but, despite featuring fairly regularly, he has failed to push past that eight goal mark for them. In fact, Bradshaw has not hit double digit goalscoring figures since his last year at Walsall.

That isn’t to say that all the player offers is a goal threat. He does work hard when he’s on the pitch, holding the ball up to allow his teammates to get into the game and working tirelessly at the top end of the field. But if Millwall want a goalscorer, should they turn somewhere else after this season?

He does have two goals in six games so far this season, with both goals coming in the Lions’ last game against Stoke in a 2-1 win. Before considering letting the player go then, perhaps boss Gary Rowett should try the same strikeforce he switched to during that game. With the side needing goals, he trialled two players up top in Bradshaw and Matt Smith and the change paid off.

The striker then may just need another player to feed off – so trying him again alongside Smith could be worthwhile.

However, his efforts up top in terms of putting the ball in the back of the net haven’t hit the same heady heights as his Walsall days since his move and with the player in the last year of his contract – and about to enter his thirties – should Millwall consider letting him leave for free or cashing in during the winter window?

It might be worth a thought. There are plenty of attacking talents they could turn to in League One as a potential replacement or there could even be a squad player they could pick up in the Championship. Bradshaw himself would likely not be short of interest and could probably secure a move either to another second-tier side as a solid backup or even in League One.

The Lions though have had to rely on Jed Wallace as their main goal threat this season and they need to try and find a striker to back him up. To make room for another forward, one may have to go – and Bradshaw could be the one to make way, with the player in the last year of his contract and having not been a prolific striker so far.

It could be worth Millwall then eyeing a fresh face in January without cashing in on Bradshaw. Allow the player the chance to try and earn fresh terms at the Den – and if he can’t pass his best goal tally in a Millwall shirt or prove he deserves a fresh deal, then allow him to leave in the summer, with a fresh face having already been put in place at the Den.