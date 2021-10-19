Opinion: Should Middlesbrough sanction a new agreement with 26-year-old?

Lewis Wing has found himself shipped out on several loans over the course of the last few seasons for Middlesbrough and with the player sent out again on a short-term basis to Sheffield Wednesday until the end of the season, could it spell the end of his time at Boro?

The player has featured 90 times for the club so far during his career but after the initial move and featuring fairly regularly for the Championship side, he has since found playing time harder to come by at his parent club.

It’s meant that he’s had to turn elsewhere for first-team football and it’s led him to both Rotherham and now the Owls in League One.

After some superb showings in the third tier for his current side, Darren Moore will no doubt be considering launching a permanent move for the player in the summer.

But should Middlesbrough allow him to leave or could he once more do a job in the Championship?

With Wing’s contract set to run out at the end of the season, he could be facing a future of uncertainty.

Middlesbrough haven’t looked like giving him a new deal – if they wanted him at the side, then they would surely have kept him at the club rather than sending him out again on loan – but with his showings in the third tier, should they consider taking him on?

He can certainly do a good job in League One and he’s proven it with Wednesday.

He’s become a regular in the side and has played in 11 league games so far this year, looking impressive in the middle of the field and helping his side battle for a promotion spot.

The issue is whether there is a spot for him at Boro and whether he could repeat similar feats in the Championship.

They already find themselves quite stacked in his positional area, with the likes of Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks and Martin Payero all able to fill in there.

Maybe it might be best then for both parties to part ways at the end of the year.

Wing has proven he can be a top-level League One player and could certainly do a solid job given a regular spot at another side, as he has proven with Sheffield Wednesday.

Middlesbrough though look strong enough to work well without him and although Wing does offer a level of creativity from midfield, they are already well-stocked in that area.

If Wing does leave the side this summer then, he could prove to be a steal of a free transfer for whatever side does decide to sign him.

He’s still only 26-years-old, with plenty of scope to get even better and he has already proven he can do a job in the EFL – and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Darren Moore launched a permanent bid to sign him come the end of the campaign.