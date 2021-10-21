Opinion: Should 21-year-old Fulham player look for a move elsewhere as January approaches?

It hasn’t been an easy ride for Steven Sessegnon in recent seasons and with the competition for places at Fulham ramping up – and the side pushing for promotion to the Premier League – could it be time for the player to look for a move elsewhere?

The youngster has been viewed as a player with bundles of potential and has been playing football since as way back as 2017 for the Cottagers. After finding action hard to come by, he then made the move to Bristol City on a short-term basis and featured fairly frequently for the Robins before returning back to his parent club.

However, injuries, Covid and bad luck has not helped his case recently and now the defender finds himself out of the reckoning at the moment in a Fulham shirt.

He hasn’t played a single game for the club since returning from loan and hasn’t featured yet this season. His last game came against Brentford back in May for Bristol City and that in itself was only a short cameo.

Is it time then for the youngster to spread his wings and find a new permanent club?

It would do the player no harm.

He’s still young and still has the potential to become possibly one of the best full-backs in the league. The issue is, he may not get the chance to prove it or to bloom at Fulham right now.

There is a lot of competition for places in his spot and on the right-hand side in particular, both Kenny Tete and Dennis Odoi are battling for the position. Odoi has stepped in and worked wonders, while Tete was the original first-choice before injury.

If Sessegnon wants to reach his full potential then – and start to get regular minutes – he may be resigned to having to take perhaps what could be considered a relative step back to then make some moves forward.

It could work out better for him in the long run if he gets more minutes under his belt and, if he could cement himself as one of the better players in the side, he could also prove how good he could really be given the chance.

There would no doubt be a number of clubs willing to sign him up in the second tier and with his contract up at the end of the season, it doesn’t look likely right now that he will pen a new deal with Fulham – and that means he might leave sooner rather than later, with clubs willing to spend money on him in January rather than sign him for nothing in summer being a better option for the Cottagers.

It means that Sessegnon might have to soon consider his options and consider a permanent move away in winter. It could ultimately pay off for the youngster though – and we might soon get to see the best of the defender.