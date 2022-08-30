Opinion: Sheffield Wednesday would be taking a big risk by sanctioning Derby County transfer agreement

It is perhaps no surprise that Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory is attracting attention as we enter the final days of the summer transfer window.

Having joined the Owls in the summer of 2021 for an undisclosed fee from Stoke City, Gregory’s debut campaign with the club saw him score 17 goals and provide five assists in 38 League One appearances.

That was enough to help the Yorkshire club secure a place in the third-tier play-offs, where they agonisingly missed out on promotion, following a late semi-final defeat to Sunderland.

As a result, the ability to make an impact is certainly there, and with just a year remaining on his contract at Hillsborough, a reasonable offer could put pressure on the Owls to sell Gregory.

Now it appears as though that is indeed tempting other clubs to consider a move, with it being reported that Derby County – who had Gregory on loan in the second half of the 2020/21 season – are interested in re-signing the striker.

Given his contract situation, and the fact that Wednesday do have plenty of other attacking options available to them, it could be argued that a decent bid for the 34-year-old from the Rams, could give the Yorkshire side something to think about.

But regardless of that, you get the feeling that a deal to send Gregory back to Pride Park, could be too big of a risk for Wednesday to agree to.

Just as Wednesday were last season, Derby find themselves looking to bounce back from a points-deduction influenced relegation from the Championship in the coming campaign, after emerging from administration over the summer.

Having survived those financial troubles, the summer transfer window has seen them put together a squad that does look capable of competing for promotion back to the second-tier this season, with high-profile signings such as Tom Barkhuizen, Conor Hourihane and James Chester.

A solid start to the season has backed that up on the pitch too, with Liam Rosenior’s side currently sixth in the early League One standings, with 11 points from their six league games.

However, the Rams are still somewhat short of firepower in their attacking ranks, something that the addition of Gregory could go some way to rectifying, considering his excellent record at this level last season.

That is something that would obviously be a problem for Wednesday, given they will obviously have their own aims of a return to the Championship this season, after coming so close yet so far last time around.

By agreeing to a move to Derby for Gregory, it appears as though the Owls would be strengthening a direct rival for promotion, in a position where any further additions could be vital.

As a result, agreeing to this move would certainly have the potential to backfire on Wednesday, given that if Gregory was to produce the same sort of form he did for them last season at Derby, he would likely propel another contender closer to the top six, and potentially even the top two.

With that in mind, you get the feeling that even with the financial pressure that Gregory’s contract situation brings here, when it comes to a potential deal with Derby, Wednesday should be doing all they can to retain the striker, given the significance such a move could have in the promotion race.