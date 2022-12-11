Opinion: Sheffield Wednesday would be an excellent destination for Everton starlet as transfer interest emerges

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to secure promotion back to the Championship during what remains of this League One campaign.

The Owls, who stretched their unbeaten run to nine league games with a 1-1 draw with Exeter City yesterday afternoon, are currently two points off Plymouth Argyle in second place and are three points below Ipswich Town at the third-tier summit.

Certainly possessing strong options at the top end of the pitch, the Owls will perhaps be looking to add a different kind of dynamic to their frontline.

With Josh Windass occupying an attacking midfield role at Hillsborough this season, a forward who can cause havoc when operating on the shoulder of the last defender may be what Sheffield Wednesday need when the January transfer window comes around.

As per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, the Owls are casting they eyes over Everton under-21’s striker Tom Cannon, whilst divisional rivals Fleetwood Town are also considering a move for the 19-year-old.

Netting 10 goals in 14 appearances for the under-21’s this season, Cannon has proven to be a real hit within the Toffees academy, whilst he has also made a Premier League appearance this season.

Highly rated within the Merseyside club, a loan move to League One could be deemed as the next best step for his career, with Sheffield Wednesday being in line if they are to sanction his loan departure.

Drawing comparisons to Jamie Vardy, as detailed in a report from The Liverpool Echo, that is exactly the kind of profile of striker that the Owls could benefit from having.

When factoring in the kind of service he would be getting at Hillsborough, with the creative threats such as Barry Bannan, Josh Windass and Mallik Wilks in close proximity, he could really thrive.

The difficulty he would have is playing most games, given the level of competition already in Sheffield Wednesday’s frontline.

However, as mentioned above, the fact that he is a different kind of option to what Darren Moore already has at his disposal, a move to Sheffield Wednesday has the potential of being a very good move for all parties involved.