Opinion: Sheffield Wednesday should target Luton Town man to fill problem area

Edging closer to the start of the new League One campaign, it is set to be a vitally important season for Darren Moore at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls, who lost out in the semi-finals of the third-tier play-offs last time out, will have their eyes firmly fixed on the automatic promotion positions, with a Championship return the ultimate ambition.

Moore has already added the likes of Ben Heneghan, Michael Ihiekwe, Will Vaulks and Michael Smith, however, one position that seemingly needs strengthening at this stage is their left-sided defensive options.

Carlton Palmer recently spoke to FLW about there being a need to fill that void this summer, with achieving balance being cited as the main reason.

Ben Purrington has been linked with a move to Hillsborough, with the defender who is reaching the end of his contract at Charlton Athletic representing an option who could operate as a left-sided centre-back and as a full-back.

If unsuccessful in that pursuit, or decide to cast their eyes elsewhere, then Luton Town’s Dan Potts is an option who the Owls should look to consider.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Tom Lees Sheffield United Huddersfield Town

Likely to be a player that Nathan Jones is hoping to move on in order to strengthen his 25-man squad at Kenilworth Road, Potts is someone who could thrive at the top end of League One.

A left-back by trade, some of Potts’ best displays over the course of the 2021/22 campaign came from a left-sided centre-back position, with his defensive qualities and intelligence of reading the play suiting that position more.

A dependable figure, who has shown a great aerial ability over his years at the Hatters in both boxes, he has gradually dropped down the pecking order in Bedfordshire as Luton have continued to progress up the divisions.

Being someone who could meet the demands in the here and now for Sheffield Wednesday in League One, he is also someone who could help the Owls readapt to the Championship if promotion is secured during the 2022/23 campaign.

Proving to be an excellent servant to the Championship outfit over the years, moving on from Luton this summer would perhaps be the next best move for the 28-year-old.