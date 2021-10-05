Opinion: Sheffield Wednesday should target Luton Town man for creativity

Starting the League One campaign excellently, Sheffield Wednesday have struggled to back that up in recent weeks.

Accumulating 10 points from their opening four games, The Owls have only managed to pick up five in their latest six third-tier contests.

Defensively speaking, Wednesday have been a tough outfit to break down, conceding just nine goals in their 10 games thus far, a record only bettered by Wigan Athletic who sit at the third-tier summit.

It is the scoring of goals and the creation of chances that has been lacking early in this campaign. The Owls have netted just 10 times this season, with only the bottom three scoring fewer goals.

The Owls possess an excellent squad at League One level, and whilst they certainly have the players to turn things around and emerge as a more expansive, attack-minded outfit, that process could be made a little easier if they were to bring in a creative spark.

One player who has a lot of excitement around his name, and has the ability to carve out chances for fun, is Luton Town’s Dion Pereira.

The 22-year-old, who predominantly operates on the left flank, has made a few appearances on the bench for Luton this season, but as they continue to close in on a fully fit squad, he has dropped out of the club’s initial 18.

Proving to be an exciting, forward-thinking attacker for Luton’s development squad and the handful of appearances he has made at first-team level, he certainly has a bright future.

Pereira is an excellent dribbler, whose jinking runs cause opposing defences to panic and retreat. The young winger also has the ability to produce in the final third.

Pereira is also a versatile option, and whilst he has mostly played in a left-wing role, he has also impressed on the opposite flank and as a number 10.

A move to a promotion-aspiring League One team would make sense for all parties. If Luton were not stacked when it came to options in forward positions, then Pereira would have been given a regular chance.

The young winger is a player that is nearly ready for Championship football, and if he can prove himself at the top end of League One, then he has every right to head back to Luton with regular football in sight.