Opinion: Sheffield Wednesday should take League One favourites tag if they land 23-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on the signing of Mallik Wilks from Hull City, according to Hull Live.

Having recently completed the double signing of Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith from Rotherham United, the Owls are putting themselves in a very commanding position, squad-wise, to push on towards automatic promotion in League One next season.

Ipswich Town are currently narrow favourites for the title with the bookmakers, but if Wilks does arrive at Hillsborough, Wednesday should emerge as the team to beat in the third tier.

An attacking contingent of Michael Smith, Mallik Wilks and Josh Windass, with Barry Bannan pulling the strings in midfield and George Byers and Will Vaulks bombing on is a truly mouth-watering prospect for Owls supporters.

Not to mention the support from the fringes that they would have from the likes of Lee Gregory, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Dennis Adeniran and Sylla Sow.

Wilks was a standout player in League One for Hull City in 2020/21, chipping in with 31 goal contributions in all competitions, in what felt like his last action in League One for some time.

However, the 23-year-old has fallen out of favour at MKM Stadium under Shota Arveladze, and with Wednesday able to compete financially with second tier clubs the deal looks like a goer at this stage.

Smith proved himself as an effective striker in the Championship for Rotherham United in 2020/21 and was a class above as the Millers won automatic promotion last term.

The Owls continue to beat second tier clubs to signings this summer, and that in turn, with the solid foundations that Darren Moore laid last season, should put them in a position to be the team to beat ahead of Ipswich Town, in the build-up to 2022/23.

The Owls played like an automatic promotion side in the second half of last season as it is, and many would have tipped them for a top two finish with a largely similar squad to last term, however, adding such an overwhelming quality in the likes of Smith and now potentially Wilks, makes it is very hard to make a case against them storming to the summit of the division.