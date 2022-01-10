Opinion: Sheffield Wednesday should strengthen their interest in former Southampton man

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to use January as an opportunity to strengthen their promotion push in League One.

The Owls currently find themselves six points and three places from the much-desired play-off positions, with Darren Moore’s side losing their last two matches following a 12-game unbeaten run in the third-tier.

Recruiting a defender this January seems to be a task that Wednesday are focused upon, but whilst they continue to assess their options for their backline, they could also bolster their attacking options.

Moore’s side are currently the second-lowest scorers inside League One’s top 10, netting 30 goals in their 24 games thus far.

Whilst this would appear that bringing in a striker could solve their slight goalscoring issues, it is sustained creativity that Wednesday require, especially with Theo Corbeanu being recalled by Wolves and then sent out to MK Dons.

One player who could certainly provide an attacking threat from the wing, and could also operate as a number 10, is former Southampton player Josh Sims.

The 24-year-old, who struggled to pave his way to regular contention under Ralph Hassenhuttl was released by the Saints in the summer, after enjoying an excellent loan spell with Doncaster Rovers last time out.

Sims chipped in with six goals and nine assists in 34 appearances in all competitions last time out for Doncaster, being a player that Moore knows well as a result.

Possessing an excellent technical ability, vision and the subsequent end product, Sims is certainly a player that could thrive at the top end of League One, whilst his ability would suggest that he could develop into a Championship player too, which is the ultimate ambition at the club.

Being a free agent, one would think that Sims would be itching to get back playing regularly, and with a club like Sheffield Wednesday in pursuit, it is likely that he will be eager.

Given his lack of football in recent months, he is unlikely to demand an unreasonable wage, whilst he has what it takes to play an integral role in what remains of this season.

It is surprising that no clubs have brought him in yet.