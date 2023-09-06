Sheffield Wednesday's return to the Championship after two seasons away has been anything but straight-forward, with the Owls in the relegation zone going into the first international break of 2023-24.

The complications began when manager Darren Moore departed just three weeks after guiding the Owls back to the second tier of English football, and he was replaced by Xisco Munoz - who has won promotion from the Championship before with Watford.

A lot of Wednesday's transfer business this summer came not long before their first fixture against Southampton and they continued to conclude deals for the rest of August, and they now have quite a large squad which if all fully-fit will give their Spanish head coach some selection headaches.

His start to the season with Wednesday though has been dismal, with four losses in succession and nine goals conceded before the run was finally snapped with a 0-0 draw at Leeds United this past weekend.

Munoz has switched to a back five in order to try and stop the goals from leaking, and it has seemed to work to a degree having kept the Whites out at Elland Road, but left-back remains a problem position.

Akin Famewo, naturally a centre-back, was filling in there for the first three matches of the Championship season before Juan Delgado moved across from the right flank to become another square peg in a round hole.

Reece James has barely featured so far this season and Marvin Johnson is also out of favour, so there could be scope for Wednesday to add a left-back to their ranks - if there is any space in their squad list that is which is no guarantee.

If there is however, then one player they should be keeping an eye on with a view to a move is that of George Cox.

Who is George Cox?

Cox will not be a name that is familiar to most English football fans as he's played just the five times in professional football on these shores.

Those games came in a loan stint with Northampton Town in League Two in the 2018-19 season - he joined the Cobblers from Brighton & Hove Albion whose academy he joined as a child.

Cox headed to the Netherlands later on in 2019 though to sign for Fortuna Sittard, initially on loan but that ended up becoming a permanent switch thanks to his good form in the Eredivisie.

The 25-year-old ended up playing 114 times for Sittard over a four-year period, scoring 10 goals and eight assists, but he is now a free agent after he chose to run his contract down.

On trial at Hull during pre-season, the Tigers did not offer Cox a contract, meaning that he is free to sign for any other club that chooses to try and strike a deal with him.

Why should Sheffield Wednesday try to sign George Cox?

Wednesday are lacking attacking balance at left-back, with Delgado being a natural right-sider and Famewo a centre-back, and Cox could bring what the club need.

Cox is clearly attack-minded, scoring five goals for Sittard in the 2020-21 Eredivisie season and another four the following year, whilst there were also seven assists notched in that time.

The Eredivisie is a competitive enough league and most of their mid-table teams would fare well in the Championship - you only have to look at what Cox's former team-mate Zian Flemming has come over and done at Millwall to realise the kind of talents that are plying their trade in Holland.

There's every reason to believe that Cox would fare fairly well in the Championship, but it's not just his attacking outlet that deserves talking about - it's his defensive actions too.

WhoScored rate Cox strongly for defensive contributions and blocking of the ball, so he looks to be a well-rounded full-back.

A Championship club sooner rather than later will be picking Cox up, perhaps when an injury occurs, but Wednesday have a chance to sneak ahead of the pack.