Opinion: Sheffield Wednesday should pursue permanent Wolves agreement

Theo Corbeanu has begun to shine in his loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday in recent weeks, and will have Owls supporters pondering whether or not they could persuade Wolverhampton Wanderers to let him go on a permanent basis.

In the 19-year-old’s first adventure in senior football, excluding one substitute appearance for Wolves, he is really starting to come into his own and grow in confidence at Hillsborough Stadium.

There is a lot of pressure from the stands at Sheffield Wednesday with the supporters desperate for the Owls to bounce back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Darren Moore’s men are in the midst of a ten game unbeaten run, climbing the table gradually and shortening the gap between themselves and the play-off places. Moore is currently deploying a very attacking three at the back system, using players more accomplished in the final third at wing back, a role that Corbeanu is making his own.

The Canadian scored his first senior goal and registered an assist when trusted with his first league start in a resounding 3-0 win over Sunderland at the beginning of November.

One thing that is abundantly clear about Corbeanu is his courage in possession.

He is always looking to pass or dribble forwards when in possession with an eye for a shot from angles and ranges where others may not.

Corbeanu’s contract at Molineux is up at the end of next season and if he continues to perform how he did in the last two Wednesday league games there will be a lot of interested parties in the summer.

Wolves will be monitoring his progress closely and may well be considering offering him a contract extension but in his current circumstances he could be available for transfer at the end of the campaign.

With Wednesday bringing the best out of him in recent weeks, and the budget they have in comparison to the majority of League One clubs, pushing to sign Corbeanu on a permanent basis would be a statement of intent.

A natural destination looking ahead feels like a Championship loan or permanent move next season, if the Owls can force their way into the highly competitive third tier promotion race they give themselves a great chance.