Opinion: Sheffield Wednesday should make critical move to tie 29-year-old down to new contract

A last-gasp goal from Lee Gregory against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday afternoon gave Sheffield Wednesday a major boost to their chances of finishing in the play-off places with a 2-1 victory at Hillsborough.

That win over the Dons put the Owls in fifth position in League One with six matches to play, and they are now in a very strong place to cement that spot in the coming weeks, although it could still go down to the wire.

Since the turn of the year, Wednesday have been in sensational form generally, with a switch back to a 3-5-2 formation earlier in the campaign bringing in positive results.

One man has been seemingly holding things together in the middle of the park though and that is Massimo Luongo, who was a lesser-spotted figure in Wednesday’s relegation from the Championship last season due to multiple injuries, featuring in just 12 league matches.

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Sheffield Wednesday?

1 of 12 Donald Glover? Yes No

The 43-cap Australian looked to have shaken those issues off at the beginning of the current campaign as he made his first start against Rotherham United back in August, but a hamstring injury suffered in the dying moments of that contest against the Millers put him on the sidelines for another three months.

Luongo made his return from that setback in November against Accrington Stanley and since then he’s only missed four league matches.

In the games that Luongo has played in League One this season, Wednesday have picked up 43 points out of a possible 60, losing just three times in that set of matches.

A proven Championship-level player, Luongo only needed to prove his fitness and he’s done just that – but with his contract expiring this summer, what happens next?

Due to the form he’s showed this season as the lynchpin of Darren Moore’s midfield, a new contract must surely be in the offing for the 29-year-old.

Will he be willing to take a pay-cut though – especially if Wednesday don’t get promoted through the play-offs and are still in League One?

According to SalarySport, Luongo is on £14,000 per week at Hillsborough, and he’s likely not going to get that ballpark figure again, so he will probably need to reduce his demands regardless.

There was interest back in September from his native Australia with Perth Glory wanting to take him back home, but Luongo has proven that he’s still got a lot to give for Sheffield Wednesday Football Club – now the hierarchy need to make him an offer quickly to tie him down for at least another two years due to this season’s performances.