Opinion: Sheffield Wednesday should look to cut ties with midfielder ahead of 2020/21 rebuild

Sheffield Wednesday are set to be in for an interesting summer ahead, with the club potentially preparing for life in the third-tier of English football.

It’s been a hugely frustrating league campaign for all involved with the Owls, and the Hillsborough faithful will be hoping that their side can find a run of positive results from now until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently sat 23rd in the Championship table, and are six points adrift of safety as they turn their attentions to their final nine matches of this year’s campaign.

They picked up a much-needed win before the international break, as they beat high-flying Barnsley at Oakwell, which they’ll be hoping can give themselves some momentum heading into a season-defining period of this term.

But survival is still looking as though it’s going to be a tough ask, with the Owls still yet to face the likes of Swansea City and Cardiff City for the second time this season, which will mean that they’re set for a nervy few weeks ahead.

A rebuild is certainly needed at Hillsborough, and Darren Moore will be looking to make decisions on the future of some players that are out-of-contract heading into the summer, even if they are to survive in the second-tier.

One of those that is out-of-contract at the end of the 2020/21 season is Joey Pelupessy, with the midfielder struggling to make a positive impact with the Owls since signing for the club back in 2018.

The 27-year-old has made 34 appearances in all competitions for Sheffield Wednesday this season, and has often found himself behind both Barry Bannan and youngster Liam Shaw in the pecking order at Hillsborough.

He has been in and out of the team for much of this season, but could be set for an extended spell in the starting XI, with Shaw already signing a pre-contract deal with Scottish giants Celtic.

Pelupessy only extend his stay with the club last summer, which does hint that the club are unsure on whether he’s a good enough option moving forward into the long-term future.

Sheffield Wednesday are going to need a rebuild in the summer regardless of whether they’re relegated into League One, but if they were to drop into the third-tier, then it seems as though it’ll almost be a certainty that Pelupessy will leave the club when his contract expires in the summer.

Wages will need to be cut if they drop into League One, and it would be interesting to see which players were to head for the exit door at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday are set to return to action on Good Friday, when they travel to Vicarage Road to take on promotion-chasing Watford, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Darren Moore’s side.