Opinion: Sheffield Wednesday should let Hearts target go and look for a new striker

Sheffield Wednesday striker Callum Paterson is reportedly attracting interest from former club Hearts.

According to Football Scotland, although no formal offer has been made, the 28-year-old has been mentioned in transfer discussions and the club are considering bringing him back to Tynecastle.

Paterson began his career with the Jam Tarts, scoring 33 goals in 137 appearances before making the switch to Cardiff City in 2017. He was part of the Bluebirds team that won promotion from the Championship in 2018 under Neil Warnock, before scoring four Premier League goals as the club were relegated from the top flight after just one season.

After three years in South Wales, he departed to join Wednesday in September 2020 and he has scored 18 goals in 109 appearances for the Owls. He has also been an incredibly versatile player during his time at Hillsborough, featuring in a number of different positions, including centre-half, central midfield, out wide, and as a striker.

But Paterson has fallen down the pecking order at the club and is now being linked with a move away when the January transfer window opens.

Should Hearts make an offer that meets Dejphon Chansiri’s valuation, then Wednesday should let him leave.

Paterson’s contract expires in the summer and given his bit-part role so far this campaign, it is unlikely that Darren Moore will be offering him a new deal, so it is the last chance to cash in on him.

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Sheffield Wednesday players?

1 of 25 CAMERON DAWSON 25 31

Moore does value Paterson and he has been an incredibly committed and reliable performer when called upon. He has scored three goals in 19 appearances this term, though those minutes have largely come from the bench. But the truth is that Paterson is limited upfront and does not offer anywhere near the attacking threat of the likes of Josh Windass, Lee Gregory, and Michael Smith.

It would also be a good move for him to go back to Hearts, a club where he will surely be welcomed and it would also give him the chance to potentially play European football, with Robbie Neilson’s side currently sitting fifth in the Scottish Premiership and chasing a Europa Conference League qualifying place.

But regardless of whether Paterson leaves the club or not, Moore should still be in the market for striker reinforcements.

Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Derby County showcased some of the attacking limitations at the club. Windass and Gregory were missing for the game and both have had lengthy spells out with injury in recent years, so although they are Wednesday’s best attacking options, they cannot be relied upon to stay fit consistently.

Michael Smith has impressed since arriving from Rotherham United in the summer, but there is a feeling that he should have more than the four league goals he has so far. The 31-year-old also thrives when he has a player alongside him, but injuries have meant that Moore has rarely been able to pair him and Gregory together.

Against the Rams, Moore started with Alex Mighten alongside Smith with Mallik Wilks on the bench. But both summer signings have underwhelmed, with Mighten looking a little lightweight and with a poor final touch at times, while Wilks has not established himself in the team or managed to impress in his substitute appearances.

There is no denying that Moore’s attacking options and strength in depth are the envy of much of the division, but with some of the frontmen struggling for form, he should address the situation in the market to give his side the best possible chance of automatic promotion.

While goalscorers are the hardest commodity in football to acquire, one name who would fit the bill perfectly is Macauley Langstaff at Notts County. The 25-year-old has scored 19 goals already for the National League leaders and has recently been linked with a host of Championship sides.

But with Wednesday having second tier ambitions of their own, if they can offer him regular game time, then they should join the race for his signature and he could be the prolific goalscorer they are crying out for.