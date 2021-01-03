Opinion: Sheffield Wednesday should jump at chance to strike January QPR deal

With the new manager hunt underway and a relegation battle to prepare for in the second half of the season, January looks set to be more important than ever for Sheffield Wednesday.

As always, there have been no shortage of potential deals outlined in the first three days of the window but one that the Owls should be looking to capitalise on is QPR’s interest in Jordan Rhodes.

Recent reports have indicated that the experienced striker, who reached 500 club appearances in the win against Derby County, was being targetted by the west London club.

It is understood that the R’s are keen to do a deal with Wednesday for Rhodes, who is out of contract in the summer anyway, and though it would mean doing business with a potential relegation rival the Yorkshire club should jump at the chance to strike the deal.

In the past Dejphon Chansiri’s strong approach to negotiations has obstructed the 30-year-old’s exit but getting his reported £40,000-per-week salary off the wage book should be one of the Owls’ top priorities and allowing him smooth passage to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium should do just that.

Whoever comes to replace Tony Pulis will no doubt be keen to add some reinforcements in January and the forward line is a place that needs some improvement.

Bearing that in mind, letting Rhodes go may seem a strange move but the truth of the matter is that things just haven’t worked out for the player at Hillsborough over the past few years.

The 30-year-old has scored just once this season and his only goals for the Owls last term came in one half against Nottingham Forest but he managed nine goals as helped Norwich City win promotion in 2018/19, which is further evidence that the current arrangement isn’t working for the club or the player.

Offloading Rhodes and his high wages should allow Wednesday to add some more quality to their forward line ahead of the second half of the campaign, which would be a huge boost to their hopes of survival.

A move to the R’s could facilitate that and therefore the Owls should be jumping at the chance to strike a deal in January – even if it is with a potential relegation rival.