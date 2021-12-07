Opinion: Sheffield Wednesday should consider move for 6-goal League One player amid Huddersfield Town stance on key target

Sheffield Wednesday are set to face a pivotal period in their season over the next few weeks and the Owls need to ensure that they remain as close to the top six as possible ahead of January.

Darren Moore will need to make key additions to his squad in the winter window if the Owls are going to find enough consistency to secure a place in the top six in League One by the end of the campaign. One area that needs to be addressed in the left-back position which has been an issue for them throughout the first half of the campaign.

The Owls are thought to be on the lookout to bolster their options down the left-hand side of their defence ahead of January. According to Yorkshire Live, Sheffield Wednesday have been weighing up whether or not to make a move for Huddersfield Town defender Josh Ruffels during the winter window.

However, the latest update from Yorkshire Live has now revealed that Sheffield Wednesday have yet to make any official contact to the Terriers regarding Ruffels’ potential future. While that report added that the Owls could be disappointed even if they did make a move because Huddersfield would be unlikely to sell him and leave themselves short on cover at left-back.

It seems then that Moore is going to have to move onto other potential targets in the left-back area ahead of the January window. One player that should be in the thoughts at the very least of the Owls is Fleetwood Town’s Danny Andrews.

Andrews is an experienced defender and is proven quality at League One level, the 30-year-old has been enjoying a strong season for Fleetwood Town despite their struggles towards the bottom end of the division. The left-back has fired home six goals and provided four assists in his 19 league appearances to date this term.

Those sort of numbers make for impressive reading for a player that operates either as a left-back, left wing-back or in a back three. He is of course renowned for being something of a set-piece specialist especially when it comes to free-kicks, so the Owls would be bringing a player capable of adding a lot to the side beyond just another left-back option.

The defender would not be the most glamorous name to bring through the door, and Sheffield Wednesday might want to consider signing someone with a little more potential to develop for the future. However, if they want an in-form player to come straight into their side and deliver then Andrew could be the right man for them.

The 30-year-old would surely jump at the chance to move to Hillsborough at this point in his career, and it might be too difficult for Fleetwood to turn down any offers for his services because at the moment he is heading into the final few months of his contract.

There will be other options to consider, but Andrew is certainly a name that the Owls should have on their radar heading into the January transfer window. He would be able to play in a back three or a back four and that would allow more tactical flexibility for Moore, while he is also a goal threat and someone who can add creativity from set plays.