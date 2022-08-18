Opinion: Sheffield Wednesday pursuit of Cardiff City player looks to be a sensible move

It has already been a busy a relatively busy summer of incomings at Sheffield Wednesday, and it seems they may not be done yet.

With eight new players having already joined the Owls’ first-team squad, it looks as though Mark McGuiness could be the next to make the move to Hillsborough.

According to reports, Wednesday are now in talks over a deal to sign the centre back on loan from Cardiff City, in what looks as though it could be a rather smart move for the League One promotion hopefuls.

Darren Moore’s side have already suffered a setback in their central defensive ranks this season, with the news that another summer signing, Akin Famewo, is facing an extended spell on the sidelines through injury.

As a result, the Owls are left with just three centre backs currently available, in the form of fellow new signings Michael Ihiekwe and Ben Heneghan, as well as Dominic Iorfa, the latter of which has himself been dogged by injuries in recent years.

That would mean that relying solely on those options would be a risk in terms of the amount of depth that the Owls have to call upon, especially given Moore has been playing with a back three so far this season.

The addition of McGuiness means they will have the lift of another option to cope with those demands over the rest of the campaign, with a player who has experience of both the Championship and League One, that should make him a reliable option for Moore’s team.

Indeed, with it suggested that Wednesday have beaten out Championship opposition in Wigan to complete this deal, this could also be seen as something of a welcome show of intent for the Owls.

Meanwhile, the fact that the deal is a loan one could also be useful, given it means Wednesday are not spending as much on a player they may necessarily need as much, once Famewo is fit again.

For McGuiness as well, it does look as though this move could be a useful one for him to make for the coming campaign.

The additions of Cedris Kipre and Jack Simpson to Cardiff’s own central defensive ranks, means that McGuiness may well find himself down the pecking order in the Welsh capital this season.

Indeed, the 21-year-old has yet to make a single appearance in any competition for the Bluebirds during the early part of the campaign.

With that in mind, you get the feeling that a move such as this could certainly benefit him as well, in terms of given him the game he needs, to continue to develop and further his career.

It seems therefore, that in a window that has already seen plenty of business in the centre of defence, could certainly be useful for Sheffield Wednesday, and the man who looks set to make that move to Hillsborough.