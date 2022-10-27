Opinion: Sheffield Wednesday must remain patient with 48-year-old and keep their cool in promotion race

Sheffield Wednesday‘s 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers at Hillsborough Stadium on Tuesday evening left the Owls five points off of the automatic promotion spots in League One heading into the weekend.

The level of investment in the summer and the high profile names for the level within the Wednesday squad would suggest that a top two finish is their aim for the season.

Very few people expected the incredible start that has come from Plymouth Argyle, and for the Pilgrims to be out-performing both Wednesday and Ipswich Town at this stage has been one of the stories of the EFL season so far.

The Owls have been slightly unfortunate not to win their last two matches, 1-1 draws against Lincoln City and the Gas, had they won the pair then they would only be one point behind the second placed Tractor Boys.

Therefore, with performances remaining strong and promising, it is not time to panic and make any rash demands or decisions regarding the future of Darren Moore in the dugout.

The Owls did really well to overcome a slow start last season to even give themselves slim hope of a top two berth towards the end of the campaign, and had they not been beaten by a very impressive Sunderland at the play-off semi final stage they would have been favourites to get past Wycombe Wanderers in the final.

Wednesday have made strange and miscalculated decisions off the pitch in recent years, culminating in them being relegation from the Championship, and there has been enough evidence from performances in the last year or so, and even more recently this term, to suggest that Moore is the right manager to lead them back to the second tier.

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Sheffield Wednesday flops from over the years?

1 of 25 Who did Sheffield Wednesday sign Achraf Lazaar on loan from? Crystal Palace Newcastle Norwich Southampton

So far, the Owls do look like the third best team in the division, but there are reasons to believe that Plymouth will not sustain their relentless form and position at the summit.

Argyle are heavily reliant on the performances of loan players like Morgan Whittaker, Finn Azaz and Bali Mumba, some of them could be recalled to their parent clubs in January.

The Pilgrims’ defensive numbers are not as positive as those of the Owls, suggesting that a drop-off will come at some stage, it could be a matter of whether or not Wednesday are close enough to them to pounce on that when it does occur.

Wednesday have a good thing going and a squad singing off the same hymn sheet, now is not the time to rip all of that up, no matter how frustrating it is for the top two to be out of their grasp right now.