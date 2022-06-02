Opinion: Sheffield Wednesday must consider 23-goal EFL ace should Josh Windass depart

Missing out on an immediate return to the Championship, expectations will be high once again at Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the 2022/23 League One campaign.

There does seem to be a lot of uncertainty around whether Darren Moore will be able to keep the core of the squad together, with the likes of Josh Windass and Lee Gregory generating transfer interest, whilst Massimo Luongo is considering fresh terms.

Adding to that, they have also seen a handful of loan players head back to their respective parent clubs, meaning it is set to be an important summer at Hillsborough.

Seeing a £1 million bid rejected for Josh Windass, Argentinian club Atletico Talleres are reportedly preparing another bid for the 28-year-old.

Should they succeed in their pursuit of the impressive forward, then there will be an immediate need to address their striking options for the upcoming season.

One player that they could cast their eyes over is Swindon Town’s Harry McKirdy, who chipped in with 33 goals contributions in all competitions last time out with the Robins.

Netting 19 times in 35 league games, and providing a further eight assists it proved to be a successful season for the 25-year-old, who was deployed predominantly as a striker, but he also displayed his worth in wing positions.

The pacy forward, who displayed excellent levels of attacking intelligence throughout the campaign, could be an option who Moore considers, with McKirdy possessing similar attributes to the 28-year-old.

A deal for McKirdy is not likely to be cheap though, with the forward penning down a new deal with the Robins in January, although, the length of the deal was not disclosed.

McKirdy deserves a shot in the higher division after an excellent campaign last time out, and whilst the Owls represent a club who will be striving at the top end of the league, there is certainly scope for the forward to come in and make a big difference.

It remains to be seen how Windass’ situation plays out, but if they are to accept an offer from the Argentinian outfit, they will undoubtedly have the funds required to prize the Robins attacker away from The County Ground.