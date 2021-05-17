Opinion: Sheffield Wednesday making a solid first impression as transfer speculation emerges

Sheffield Wednesday can be afforded time to lick their wounds following relegation but supporters won’t want to see the club feeling sorry for themselves for too long. There’s work to do this summer and sitting on their hands will get the Owls nowhere.

In truth, there’s little sympathy from the Wednesday fans. Mismanagement has been a major factor behind dropping into League One and it needs counteracting with good decisions this summer.

Retaining Darren Moore feels the right move but success under him will stem from stability above him.

In addition to that, there needs to be some sort of concrete approach in the transfer window. Key players look set to leave Hillsborough and proven quality needs to come in and aid the young talent that is going to be left behind.

Early indications, then, are positive as Dom Howson confirms that Chuks Aneke has been put forward as a potential target for the Owls.

The striker is a proven League One performer. Between 2016 and 2018, he was doing it for MK Dons, whilst this season he stepped back into the third-tier with Charlton Athletic, scoring 15 times as the Addicks missed out on the top-six.

At 27, Aneke should be heading into his prime years. Charlton might not want to lose him, but this is going to be Nigel Adkins’ first summer window at The Valley and he may want to mould an attack in his own vision, with bold noises about a title challenge already coming out of South East London.

However, it would be naive to just look at the numbers when it comes to Aneke and presume he’d be good for Wednesday just because he bagged double figures last year in League One.

There are doubts surrounding his fitness and ability to go back-to-back in an intense League One schedule.

Wednesday have also seen proven performers like Jordan Rhodes and Jack Marriott let them down in the recent past; mistakes that have contributed to their current standing.

Yet, Wednesday can’t go on worrying about the next big-name signing that’s going to flop at Hillsborough.

If they aim low, they won’t achieve what they want. It’s vital that they fish in the right holes, looking for the right catch to be successful next season.

That’s one way to get the fans back onside and believing that better times are on the horizon.

Aneke to Hillsborough might not develop further than the point it is at now, but the fact he’s on the radar at this early stage of the summer tells you that there’s not as much feeling of sorrow as we might have expected.

That’s a step back in the right direction.

